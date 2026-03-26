Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RichinPhoenix's avatar
RichinPhoenix
Mar 27

American moderate here. You hit this out of the park. Almost total agreement with your comments. BTW, I visited Australia last time in 2023. Despite some of your government’s poor policies on a few issues, you may not realize how good you have it. It’s crazy here in the US. Just crazy. I’m 68 and I have seen this level of crazy since what I remember about the Vietnam War time period. Peace and Good Luck.

Reply
Share
Ivan Fyodorovich's avatar
Ivan Fyodorovich
Mar 27

I am going to add here that even if there had been no crisis of this nature (and between Russia/Ukraine and this, it's clear that wars are not some crazy unforeseeable event), most countries that export lots of oil are run by psychos* who in an ideal world would not have large amounts of money. The best explanation I've seen is that in regular countries the government is dependent on tax revenue from ordinary people, limiting tyranny, whereas in petrostates people have to kiss up to the state to get money, propping up tyranny. By not producing its own oil, Australia enriched Russia, Iran, Qatar and a bunch of other regimes run by assholes. To the extent some oil revenue benefits developing countries it's not all bad, but really, high oil prices mean that Obiang can buy more properties in France. Meanwhile, most poor countries import oil.

*Norway and my own country Canada are admittedly exceptions to this. I think if societies are already free places when they find oil, they have a shot.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drew Pavlou · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture