Labor’s new Digital Duty of Care bill will allow the government to spy on One Nation voters and collect and compile information on their political opinions, political associations and religious beliefs.

This sounds insane but it is right there in the legislation. I did a podcast with Institute of Public Affairs researcher Margaret Chambers who walked me through it.

Tucked away inside the Digital Duty of Care bill is a provision - Item 53 - which adds the eSafety Commissioner by name to the Privacy Act’s list of “enforcement bodies” for the purpose of that Act.

I will explain why this matters.

The Privacy Act gives special protection to “sensitive information”. That covers your race or ethnic origin, your political opinions, your membership of a political association, your religion, your union membership, your sexual orientation, your criminal record, and your health, genetic and biometric information.

Government agencies ordinarily require your voluntary, and informed consent to collect this “sensitive information” unless a specific exception applies.

Enforcement bodies get an exception that drops consent altogether. All the agency needs is a reasonable belief that collecting the information is reasonably necessary for, or directly related to, one of its functions or activities.

The Digital Duty of Care bill gives the eSafety Commissioner extraordinarily broad functions to “promote online safety” and “monitor and enforce the digital duty of care.” The eSafety Commissioner will therefore be able to collect sensitive information on your political opinions in the course of pursuing these vague goals, so long as it reasonably believes that collecting the information serves said goal.

Senator Henderson put all of this to the Privacy Commissioner, Carly Kind, at a Senate hearing on 10 November. Kind replied: “You’ve factually summarised correctly the way in which those exemptions would apply.” She confirmed that sensitive information collected without consent “might include information about race, ethnic origin or political information.”

Put these extraordinarily broad powers next to how the Australian Labor government talks about One Nation.

On 30 August, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Queensland Labor conference that Labor had a special historic duty to defeat One Nation.

“Across the world hard right populists are on the march. Peddling politics that is dangerous, divisive, and downright dishonest. We simply must defeat them. We owe it to history. And we will defeat them … Parties like One Nation have no serious answers to our problems.”

In my research I found 32 quotes from 13 Labor figures over the past year referring to One Nation as an extremist party.

Foreign Minister and shadow Prime Minister Penny Wong accused One Nation of inciting violence through its cartoon series; Attorney General Michelle Rowland said that the party had been infiltrated by extremists and neo-Nazis.

And what of the Greens, whose votes Labor needs in the Senate to pass the legislation? Their leader David Shoebridge named Pauline Hanson and said: “We need digital duty of care so that those messages aren’t amplified.”

NSW Greens State MP Tamara Smith stood up in NSW Parliament last month to call One Nation a “Nazi Party,” saying: “This is a party that is more akin to the Nazi Party than any other party we have seen.”

NSW Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi meanwhile delivered a speech to the Senate just yesterday saying that these laws were needed in order to censor criticism of mass migration.

Against this climate of hysterical rhetoric, Labor and the Greens are handing extraordinary powers to the eSafety Commissioner - a blank cheque to collect information on the political opinions of voters with no consent, no warrant and no outside approval.

Will the office of the eSafety Commissioner target One Nation candidates, campaigners, volunteers, voters? Will they start collecting and compiling political information on them as well as “sensitive information” on their sexual orientation, health, genetic and biometric information?

Earlier this year I learned that the office of the eSafety Commissioner launched an investigation into my X account over my posts about the Bondi terrorist attack. So I already know I will be a primary target for surveillance and possible censorship.

Where does this all end?



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