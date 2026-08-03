Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

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Dusty's avatar
Dusty
Aug 3

Love the Hamlet quote. But this is depressing!

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Rancula's avatar
Rancula
Aug 3

In my street & at the large local, packed, shopping Centre the Migration Replacement is on full display. I see only a couple of Euro- Aussies when i go to the shops & the faces if the street has changed.

The Federal Minister of the electorate is Muslim & this is a large proportion of the migration. This person, will never be voted out.

Many languages are spoken at the centre & little is English. There are very elderly & birth disabled (all recent migrants).

There has been total turnover of culture in 4 yrs.

I am now disabled myself (long story) & got no help fr medical profession & live off my savings & still pay tax & increasing private healthcare.

I cannot afford to pay for all these people to be on welfare. My neighbours live in a house rented by the Gov'mnt until they get their housing commission home. They are the 3rd family in 3 yrs apparently. I just thought there were lots of kids. Parents speak limited language & do not wk. Kids go to private religious school. There is no integration.

Everthing not fixed down in my front garden seems to have walked in our new country. I know, where it goes, I've seen evidence of stuff dropped.

Yet the two families of Aussie renters in the street were forced out. One hse has sat empty for 2 yrs, while the owner pretends he lives there. He brags about multiple rental properties. He might be a bit stuck now w ALP's new rules.

Any handyman into my house has been incompetent & the last one raided my house & tool boxes. The App company takes no responsibilty responsibility. 20 months later, still no meager paymnt they offered me. The local consumer protection office does FA.

Fr my perspective, the country is gone. A majority of others have no idea. This cannot go on. Not even another two yrs. It will be irreversible. I miss my high trust, competent & hard working country.

Though in my industry wk was excessive & I always had to work twice the hrs I was paid to keep a job. No doubt about it, this country was built on hard toil & fiercer love for the 'sunburnt' land.

I respect the young who have & are now fighting for better treatmnt.

I finally worked overseas for a while, for better circumstances.

I watched others massive migrate here as it was seen as the best Grift on the planet. I was deeply saddened.

Those arriving are being gifted their presence & will not toil to keep up the standards. That is obvious.

I think in 2 more yrs, the country will be irretrievable or there must be mass remigration for those who have come to live off welfare. It is unsustainable already.

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