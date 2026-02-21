Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Hay's avatar
Steve Hay
Feb 22

Hey there Drew thanks for an amusing read. I’ve noticed some of you earlier exploits. I can assure you poking the wokes and Progressives will give you no end of amusement. Not to mention the rest of us who regard Substack as a interesting spectator sport

Reply
Share
Realistacular's avatar
Realistacular
7d

Hilarious to watch far leftists rant like MAGA lunatics against their fake “values.” This is how you know it’s all bullshit.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drew Pavlou · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture