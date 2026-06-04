Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

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KievanRus's avatar
KievanRus
Jun 4Edited

You’re the man @Drew Pavlou ! 🇦🇺

Happy birthday 🎂!

Respect 🫡 from Canada 🇨🇦!

United against Communism!

🇭🇷 🤝 🇺🇦 🤝 🇹🇼

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ConservativeJames's avatar
ConservativeJames
8d

Happy birthday

I will subscribe - cost of living is hurting a lot of people and so is this disastrous big taxing fraudulent labor government

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