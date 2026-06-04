This is just a personal post to say thank you so much to everyone who’s been behind me this year. I’m still blown away by the level of support I have received from the public in Australia over the past few months thanks to our work exposing massive NDIS fraud.

I am turning 27 today and it makes me reflect a lot on my trajectory.

I’ve been in the public eye since first protesting against the Chinese Communist Party at the age of 20, so I’ve spent my entire twenties under a lot of pressure.

Some of my new followers may not have been around when I was first starting out, battling the University of Queensland’s corrupt ties with China.

I organised one small protest at UQ against the CCP and hundreds of pro-Chinese Communist Party international students surrounded us and tried to bash us. They played the Chinese national anthem on boom speakers and screamed racial insults at us like ‘‘white trash’’ and ‘‘white pigs.’’

I had never fought a single fight before in my entire life, so I tried to do some Kung Fu moves to protect myself. I got completely decked, sucker punched in the jaw. That’s what started my whole career.

There was a conservative Liberal government at the time but nobody seemed to think that the pro-CCP thugs who went about trying to bash Australian students in the name of a foreign political party should have their visas cancelled. In fact I was the one who got in trouble.

Chinese Communist Party state media published articles calling for me to be expelled. Shockingly the university sided with them and spent half a million in Australian tax payer dollars going after me to protect their trade relationship with China.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs bizarrely condemned me at an international press conference, accusing me of taking money from Taiwan. CCP supporters showered me with death threats and sent fake bomb threats in my name to try get me arrested on terror charges.

They managed to get me arrested in London, stranding me in the UK with no money and no place to live for weeks. The British Met Police dangled charges carrying a twelve year prison sentence over my head for six months before finally clearing me of writing an email reading “Hi this is Drew Pavlou today I will bomb the Embassy.”

It was a horrific time - I remember thinking that I might never get to see my elderly grandparents again in Australia if the UK forced me to stay in Britain for a trial. I was so worried about the legal threat that I even called famous human rights barrister Geoffrey Robertson who promised to defend me should the case go ahead.

In the end the British police cleared me and dropped all charges, but not before the Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian got to gloat over my arrest in press interviews.

Going through all this at the age of 21 meant that I was never able to have a normal life. I knew I would basically be forever unemployable in corporate Australia. So I had to take a non-traditional career trajectory. I knew I had to try crack it as an independent writer, activist, journalist. It was sink or swim.

It took years, but I am lucky to now finally be able to make a full time income from my work.

I feel so lucky in many ways. I get to do work I love, full time, on my own terms, for a cause I believe in with my whole heart. Each day I wake up just so happy, passionate, motivated. And I’ve just started to finally have some cut through after years of grinding.

Back in March, the President of the United States shared my reporting about the Iranian women’s football team and rang the Australian Prime Minister at 2 AM about it. We helped rescue members of the team who had defected and were facing persecution if they were sent home. I still get goosebumps thinking about my friends calling me at 1 AM to tell me what had happened.

And I feel so lucky that Elon now follows me on X and sometimes shares my work to tens of millions of people. It’s just amazing because he is somebody doing work of world-historic importance - this is a guy who will be remembered in 500 years time, so I feel extraordinarily lucky that he sometimes shares my stuff.

Probably the work I’m proudest of though is our investigative journalism into NDIS fraud. It’s good old, humble shoe-leather reporting, busting down doors Current Affairs style. I love it. Police have actually made raids based off our reporting which makes me feel like we are genuinely helping severely disabled Australians who face trafficking, neglect, abuse by horrible fraudsters and criminals.

Still though, I am unsatisfied with the amount of work I have done. I haven’t yet produced a work of lasting significance like a great book or film. I still feel like I’m not doing enough, not working hard enough.

I still feel really far away from making it and still worry that I will never make it.

I sometimes see people from my school days on LinkedIn doing well in the corporate world, buying their first homes. It makes me wonder how my life might have turned out if I had tried to take a more conventional path.

I just have to keep working hard. I need to finish writing a really good book or make a really good documentary/film. I have to conquer my ADHD and make something that lasts.

This is where you might be able to help me on my birthday.

My income from social media ad revenue swings wildly month to month. It is really difficult to build anything serious on. What I want is something stable - the breathing room to spend real time on long-form investigations and the bigger work I know I have in me. That is what monthly paid subscriptions make possible.

If you can spare $10 a month to back my journalism, you buy me the time to keep dragging fraud into the light, to keep defending this country and the wider Western civilisation I love, to keep doing work that sometimes lands on the desk of the President.

I am still just a young guy renting in the suburbs of Brisbane, but my reporting this year has managed to reach some of the most powerful people on Earth.

I’m only able to do this with your support. I receive so many death threats and legal threats that I know I wouldn’t last a single second without tens of thousands of people behind me.

Your support is basically the only thing that stands between me and total destruction. This is just my life, this is just how I’ve lived since I was 20 years old and the Chinese Communist Party went after me. I made the choice to live this way, to take on big targets. With your support I can keep going.