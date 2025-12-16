Australia has just been rocked by the worst ever Islamist terrorist attack in our national history. A father-son jihadist death squad opened fire on an Australian Jewish event at Bondi Beach, massacring 15 people, including a ten year old girl and an elderly Holocaust survivor.

I will have more to say about this unbearable atrocity in the days ahead.

I am furious at the Australian government for failing to take action against growing Islamic extremism in this country and I’m furious at cowardly progressives attempting to divert the national conversation away from Islamic extremism towards more amorphous concepts like ‘‘gun control.’’

I am currently writing a longer piece on this subject. But in the course of writing, I stumbled upon absolutely jaw-dropping statistics about Islamic radicalisation in Sydney that I feel I have an urgent national responsibility to publish immediately.

I started researching ISIS recruitment networks in Australia after learning that Bondi gunman Naveed Akram was previously investigated by Australian authorities for links to an ISIS cell in Western Sydney. He appears to have also been a follower of pro-Islamic State preacher Wisam Haddad, a man who previously threatened to kill me last year after I criticised him publicly.

In the course of this research into ISIS recruitment networks in Sydney, I discovered an absolutely jaw-dropping statistic: approximately 1 in every 140 young Muslim men in the Western Sydney suburb of Lakemba joined ISIS or attempted to join ISIS at the height of the terrorist group’s activity.



This means that on a per capita basis, Lakemba - represented in Federal Parliament by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke - produced ISIS fighters at a rate comparable to the infamous jihadist hotspot of Molenbeek in Belgium.

Picture: Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke. Burke represents the Division of Watson in the Australian Parliament, an electorate that covers Lakemba and parts of Bankstown and Punchbowl. These areas were the epicentre of ISIS recruitment in Australia during the mid-2010s.



Indeed, the data suggests Lakemba was among the top 10 most concentrated localities for ISIS recruitment in the entire Western world.



These statistics clearly seem unbelievable, so it is necessary to show the working.



The Molenbeek Benchmark

First, let us look at the recruitment rate in Molenbeek, Belgium, which is widely considered the European “ground zero” for jihadism.



In 2014, Molenbeek had a population of approximately 6,000 Muslim men of military recruitment age (17–35).



From this pool, roughly 47 individuals left to fight for ISIS. This produced a join rate of 0.78%, or 1 in every 127 young men.



Molenbeek and Lakemba: Direct Comparison

According to open-source data, the suburb of Lakemba in Western Sydney produced a network involving at least 12 individuals who either flew overseas to fight for ISIS or were intercepted by Australian authorities while attempting to leave the country to do so.



(Note: This is a conservative estimate based only on confirmed public cases; the true figure is likely higher).



To determine the per capita ISIS join rate, we compare this figure against local demographics.



2011 Census data (extrapolated for 2014 population growth) shows there were approximately 1,700 Muslim men aged 17–35 living in Lakemba in the year 2014.



This reveals that 0.7% of the suburb’s young male Muslim population mobilized to join ISIS - a jaw dropping rate of approximately 1 in every 140 young Muslim men.



Statistically, Lakemba was operating at nearly the exact same radicalization intensity as Molenbeek, one of the worst jihadist hot spots in the entire Western world.



The South-West Sydney ‘‘Jihad Axis’’: Worse Than Molenbeek



The numbers become truly terrifying when you stop viewing Lakemba in isolation.



The more accurate comparison to Molenbeek is not just Lakemba, but the broader Lakemba-Punchbowl-Bankstown axis.



These three suburbs form a contiguous, high-density belt in South-West Sydney that functions as a single social ecosystem.



In European terms, Molenbeek is a “commune” - a district larger than a single Australian suburb. For example, Molenbeek had a population of roughly 96,000 people and a recruitment pool of 6,000 young Muslim men in 2014.



The Lakemba-Punchbowl-Bankstown axis had a nearly identical urban scale to Molenbeek in 2014: approximately 68,000 people and a recruitment pool of 6,800 young Muslim men.



Intelligence estimates suggest that 60–70 foreign fighters originated from this combined Lakemba-Punchbowl-Bankstown South West Sydney axis.



This indicates that roughly 1% of the entire male Muslim generation in this specific corridor of South-West Sydney traveled to Syria or Iraq to fight for ISIS, or were stopped by Australian authorities while they attempted to do so.



A join rate of 1 in 100 places this Sydney axis among the most concentrated ISIS recruitment zones in the Western world.



When considering broader South-West Sydney as a whole, the radicalization rate was actually higher than in Molenbeek.



The National ISIS Join Rate

Australia’s overall national statistics for ISIS recruitment are equally horrifying.



Nationally, approximately 150 Australian men traveled to fight for ISIS, while another 150 were stopped by authorities (via passport cancellations and airport interceptions).



With a national pool of roughly 120,000 Muslim men of military age in 2014, the national mobilization rate was approximately 1 in 400.



This means that approximately 0.25% of all Muslim men aged between 17 and 35 living in Australia in the early 2010s literally joined ISIS as a foreign fighter or attempted to leave Australia to do so.



Just absolutely jaw dropping statistics.



But even with this unbearable national join rate of approximately 1 in 400, a young man living in the Lakemba-Bankstown corridor of South-West Sydney was FOUR TIMES more likely to join ISIS than the average Australian Muslim man.

Conclusion

I don’t think most Australians realise just how bad Islamic extremism is in our country. Up until the Bondi Massacre, our dominant political and media class have largely seemed content to view concern about Islamic extremism as an imported culture war issue from Europe.

But these statistics show that Islamic radicalisation networks in South-West-Sydney rival some of the absolute worst jihadist hotspots of Europe. We have our very own Molenbeek festering on the Sydney Harbour, a seething ghetto filled with thousands of young migrant men sympathetic to an extremist ideology fundamentally incompatible with a democratic, multicultural society.

It is a grim irony that this specific Lakemba-Punchbowl-Bankstown “Axis” - statistically one of the most intense recruitment zones for Islamic terrorism in the Western world - is the political backyard of Australia’s current Home Affairs Minister.

Tony Burke did not just represent the Division of Watson during the quiet years; he was the local member throughout the mid-2010s, exactly when young men in this electorate mobilised to join ISIS at one of the highest rates in the Western world.

As we mourn the victims of the Bondi massacre, we are forced to ask: how has the Australian government allowed this jihadist ecosystem to fester for so long, and why is the man who presided over it now responsible for our immigration and national security?