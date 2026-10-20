BREAKING: A far-left Palestine supporter just carried out Australia's first attempted political assassination in thirty years.

Radical left-wing terrorist Brendan Nugent rammed independent progressive MP Helen Haines with his car yesterday afternoon as she stood in the street outside her office retrieving items from her car boot.

Bystanders say Nugent reversed and crushed Australian MP Helen Haines three times against her own car. Witnesses described her screams as bone-chilling.

Haines remains in hospital with critical injuries. Doctors were forced to amputate one of her legs to keep her alive; they are fighting to save the other.

Australian leftists immediately rushed to blame the Australian right-wing for the attack. The illustrious Sydney Morning Herald insinuated that Pauline Hanson’s cartoons were responsible for the assassination attempt, while prominent progressive accounts online rushed to denounce Pauline Hanson as ‘‘personally responsible.’’

Indeed, some Australian leftists almost seemed giddy at the news of the atrocity. They evidently hoped to weaponise the horrific violence to justify political repression against the right.

Unfortunately for them, I was the first journalist in Australia to correctly identify and publicise the identity of the attacker around midnight last night.

Footage from the scene of the attack showed a white Toyota Land Cruiser behind police tape, with its plate clearly readable: XCK 017.

What followed was good old fashioned crowd-sourced detective work.

One account named ‘‘Buckled Punter’’ reported a rumour that the attacker’s name was Brendan Nugent. I did some digging and found old environmentalist blog posts by a rural left wing activist by the same name and posted the screenshots to X at 10:42 PM AEST, approximately twelve hours prior to the official government announcement naming Nugent as the man.

Around 20 minutes later, an account by the handle ‘‘QBCC Integrity’’ found the smoking gun.

At 11:16 PM AEST, ‘‘QBCC Integrity’’ reposted an old April 2018 post from an X account called ‘‘NotLaoTzu’’ showing the exact same white Land Cruiser on a bush track behind a ROAD CLOSED sign.

The account belonged to a man named Brendan Nugent and the number plate read XCK 017.

I went to the account and was shocked to discover that Brendan Nugent was a hard-left pro-Palestine activist. I packaged together a selection of his posts and decided to take a big risk by being the first large account in Australia to directly name him.

I spent half an hour agonising over it because I knew it would destroy my life if I was wrong, but I was ultimately confident we had the right guy. I took the plunge and the government confirmed his name approximately eight hours later.

Nugent described himself as a ‘‘Plant Person.’’ He lives on a rural property at Tarrawingee, a short drive from Wangaratta, inside Haines’s own electorate of Indi. He holds a master’s degree in forest ecosystem science from the University of Melbourne and spent years heavily involved in environmentalist campaigns against native forest logging in the Strathbogie forest.

In 2022, he complained to Twitter that he was broke and living with a ‘‘significant disability’’ and ‘‘chronic pain’’ on a disability pension. Neighbours said they were scared of him; they said he played loud music and went around screaming aimlessly.

His politics were always left wing. In 2016 he reposted a Greens Party pledge to ‘‘stand against racism in Australia before we get our Brexit or Trump.’’

He attacked the Australian right wing, calling conservative National Party MPs ‘‘the enemy.’’ He denounced Ukraine as a ‘‘CIA-MI6 beachhead’’ and praised Vladimir Putin, writing: ‘‘Hail Supreme Leader Putin.’’

His posting grew noticeably darker after October 7. Twelve days after the massacre, he wrote posts denouncing ‘‘Zionist propagandists.’’ When American politician Nikki Haley said that she would not tolerate anti-Semitism, Nugent warned: ‘‘Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.’’

Soon he began attacking Labor MPs.

When Penny Wong condemned a violent protest outside a synagogue in Caulfield, Nugent replied: “Pine Gap helps Israeli intelligence bomb children in Gaza, Australia is not peaceful.” He increasingly denounced Australia, saying that the world was made ‘‘so much worse’’ by the ‘‘dominance of the US/UK/West.’’

He condemned Wong and Albanese as a ‘‘couple of US lap dogs’’ and accused Albanese of ‘‘aiding genocide.’’ He then began loudly cheering on the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen and their campaign of unrestricted warfare against civilian shipping. He attached some kind of weird erotic AI-generated image of a muscular Yemeni man in tight clothing carrying a container ship under his arm.

In his final months, his account drifted towards the world of Candace Owens conspiracy slop. In June he shared a Candace Owens video which tried to claim that ‘‘Epstein’s network’’ had somehow been behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

He began to constantly share and retweet Michael West Media, a far-left agitprop outlet that recently received a $128,700 Australian government media grant. That's despite Michael West himself having shared fake "Talmud quotes" claiming that Jewish religious texts teach Jews to rape children. Nazis made use of such doctored Talmud quotes in the lead up to the Holocaust, but somehow this still qualified him for a six-figure Australian government taxpayer grant.

Like a pilgrim in Dante’s Inferno, Nugent descended deeper and deeper into a hell of his own creation, each circle more fetid and unhinged than the last. He sank to the lowest depths, plunging himself into the most squalid sections of the pro-Palestine movement’s fever swamps, every level hollowing him out a little more, until there was nothing left. As Macbeth says after the murder of Banquo:

I am in blood

Stepped in so far that, should I wade no more,

Returning were as tedious as go o’er.

His last post before the attack on Helen Haines - made just 21 hours before the atrocity - was about Israel.

This was his last message in a bottle to the world right before he decided to repeatedly ram his car into an innocent woman over and over again, shattering and crushing her body in one of the most horrific and painful ways imaginable.

Haines knew Nugent and followed him on Twitter, as did Australian Greens leader David Shoebridge. Nugent had previously supported Haines and praised her online. His parents called her a family friend. We don’t know what exactly caused him to snap, but we do know that his general mental decline tracked his radicalisation within the violent fringes of the pro-Palestine cult.

Which brings us to the first attempts by progressives to pin the attack on the Australian right.

Breakfast television shows turned to left wing influencer Hannah Ferguson to explain what it all meant. She was booked in, ready to go for the morning after the attack.

Ferguson blamed the attack on ‘‘unhealthy discourse on social media’’ and said it spoke to the bigger issue of ‘‘male violence against women in Australia.’’

But the man now held in police custody is a far-left extremist who cheered on the Houthis and denounced Penny Wong as a Zionist. What the hell does that have to do with such favourite leftist bogeymen like THE MANOSPHERE and TOXIC MASCULINITY?

And it was rich coming from her.

Just hours after Charlie Kirk was murdered in the United States last year - shot in the neck in public, right in front of his own children and family - Hannah took to Substack to say that violence was ‘‘sometimes necessary.’’ She wrote that she was happy that Charlie Kirk would ‘‘no longer spread his extremist messaging.’’

The same progressive activist who wrote that ‘‘violence is sometimes neccesary’’ just hours after the murder of a right wing political figure went on breakfast TV to lecture the rest of us about toning down the political temperature. The most insulting piss take in history.

Albanese’s calls to lower the temperature were equally insulting. Just as Albo called for more civility in Australian political life, reporters at the Daily Mail revealed that his office had spent recent weeks circulating a political shit sheet on Helen Haines in an effort to destroy her reputation with Canberra journalists.

This very same Albo then had the gall to front the nation and call for decency. He even chucked a sook to national television about the fact that I had named the terrorist, indirectly denouncing me as an “online sleuth” for finding and publishing the identity of the far-left terrorist 8 hours before the government announcement.

In all, I am just sickened by the state of my nation. Poor fellow, my country.

Over just the past twelve months, radical “anti-Zionists” in Australia massacred 15 civilians at Bondi Beach and then attempted to kill an Australian MP, resulting in a forced amputation of a leg.



The anti-Zionists are a fucking PLAGUE. An actual biblical pestilence.



How much more must we suffer as a nation? How much more pain and suffering will these freaks cause as a result of their obsession with a conflict on the other side of the fucking world?

Pray for Helen Haines’s recovery, and pray for Australia.

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