Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou’s Iceberg Journal

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JthePofN
Oct 20

Weird that people who support terrorists turn out to be violent..

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Boots Life 2022's avatar
Boots Life 2022
Oct 20

Well done Drew for calling this out. The pro-Palestine movement needs to be stopped. They are filled with hate and determination to divide this beautiful nation. Their protests need to be banned

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