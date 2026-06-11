Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
1d

Good to see the judiciary caring more for the scum than decent people (as usual).

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Barbara Pecze's avatar
Barbara Pecze
1d

Migrant criminals need to be deported, no matter what! The safety of we Australians is more important than allowing criminals to roam our street re-offending over and over again!

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