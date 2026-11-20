BREAKING: The man charged after today’s ISIS raids in south-west Sydney is a convicted terror offender who was freed from supervision in 2023 after Supreme Court Justice Hament Dhanji found only a “bare possibility” that he was lying about abandoning ISIS extremism.

Nowroz Amin pleaded guilty in 2021 to preparing an ISIS-inspired terrorist act and to trying to take terrorist material out of the country. He was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and served out his full term in Supermax after twice being denied parole.

Supreme Court judge Hament Dhanji - a progressive judge who has previously blasted the dominance of “straight white men” in the Australian legal profession and condemned Winston Churchill as a ‘‘born-to-rule racist’’ - ultimately dismissed the Commonwealth’s application for a 12-month extended supervision order for Nowroz Amin on 15 December 2023.

Finding that there was only a ‘‘bare possibility’’ that Nowroz had lied about deradicalisation, Justice Dhanji ordered the Attorney-General to pay Nowroz’s legal costs.

This morning, just under three years later, Amin was arrested in south-west Sydney and charged with possessing ISIS extremist material while researching how to build a car bomb.

This raises the question of how Supreme Court judge Hament Dhanji managed to get Nowroz Amin’s supposed ‘‘deradicalisation’’ so catastrophically wrong.

Had heavily armed counter-terrorism police not swooped on Nowroz Amin’s address this morning, Australia would have faced the prospect of a mass casualty jihadist attack by a former terrorism detainee mistakenly deemed no longer to be a threat.

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In the course of fighting for the supervision order against Amin, the AFP’s Detective Superintendent Nicolson warned of the risk that he would re-engage with extremist communities online.

The Commonwealth produced testimony from expert psychologist Dr Chelsey Dewson, who reported that the ‘‘most likely scenario’’ for Amin reoffending was that he would join a terrorist organisation. She found that he was at risk of indoctrination and assessed that he likely had access to skills and resources for an attack “should he decide to.’’

Nowroz Amin refused the PRISM deradicalisation program at least four times in prison and declined psychology services. He maintained contact and correspondence with other convicted terrorists in custody and was subject to an interim order prohibiting him from contacting hate preacher Wissam Haddad while the supervision issue was decided. Haddad was of course the hate preacher who ultimately inspired the Bondi terrorist attack of December 2025.



Court documents noted that Nowroz Amin used derogatory language about the Attorney-General, prosecutors and a prison psychologist.



When complaining about the prison psychologist to another inmate, Nowroz wrote that he wanted to ‘‘legally fuck her over.’’ Justice Dhanji read the word “legally” as a sign he meant to go after her through proper channels, not unlawfully.

What exactly was the case for Nowroz in light of all this damning evidence?

Expert evidence claimed that there was no evidence that prison deradicalisation programs worked. Justice Dhanji said this ‘‘somewhat diminished’’ the significance of his refusal to attend them.



Court-appointed psychologist Dr Michael R. Davis then testified that there was ‘‘no validated way’’ to assess terrorism reoffending risk, because the base rate was so low (about 1.6–2.9%) that any tool would produce ‘‘an overwhelming number of false positives.’’



He said there was “nothing blatant” to suggest Amin was among the 2-3% who reoffend. On whether Amin was lying about renouncing extremism, he said “if he’s not being honest he’s being remarkably subtle about it.”

Supreme Court judge Hament Dhanji ultimately found that Nowroz Amin had given a consistent, staged account of his deradicalisation across years, including evidence at his sentencing that hurt him - saying that he still preferred to live under Sharia law.

Justice Dhanji therefore found that it was only a ‘‘bare possibility’’ that Nowroz Amin was lying about his deradicalisation.

Justice Dhanji wrote:



‘‘I accept it is at least possible that the defendant is lying as to his renunciation of his former beliefs. As the experts acknowledged, there is no objective way of confirming the defendant’s assertions. There are, however, means by which his account can be scrutinised, with the result that I would not assess the prospect as more than a bare possibility.’’



‘‘The idea that the defendant may have “stage managed” his progress to achieve such a level of verisimilitude strikes me as unlikely. That would involve the defendant having given false evidence at the sentence hearing, while making that evidence less favourable (or at least likely to be perceived less favourably) than he could have.’’



‘‘At the conclusion of the first day of the hearing, I suggested to senior counsel for the plaintiff that, in the event that the defendant was lying, he was “playing a very long game” with the result that the utility of a 12-month ESO might be doubted. This was put on the basis that, assuming the premise, the duration and sophistication of the past deception would suggest the defendant will have little difficulty in continuing the charade for a further 12 months. No submission was made addressing this concern.’’

In light of his arrest this morning for plotting an ISIS-inspired car bomb attack, it indeed appears reasonable to assume that Mr Nowroz Amin played the ‘‘long game’’ in order to convince the courts that he had changed.

This is not the first time Justice Dhanji has faced criticism for his decisions.

Honourable Justice Hament Dhanji faced widespread public criticism last year after bailing Adam Abdul-Hamid, a man alleged to have been complicit in a six-hour gang rape attack against a 17 year old girl. The rape victim alleged that he recorded the gang rape on his phone, but Justice Hament Dhanji bailed him regardless.

So what exactly motivates Dhanji’s views on criminal justice?

Justice Hament Dhanji is on the record espousing far-left progressive views - a relevant consideration in light of the fact that he previously argued that it is ‘‘not possible to separate values from judgment.”



In 2022 he delivered an address titled “Cultural diversity in the law: it is not revolution – but we are going to occupy the buildings.’’

In it he said that it was imperative that ‘‘we (that is a pluralistic, multicultural community) occupy our inherited colonial structures.’’ This sentence seemed to imply a view that the courts were morally illegitimate colonial property that had to be transformed by a successor population.

He went on to say that the legitimacy of liberal democracy was undermined when those subject to the law were “noticeably different” from those making, enforcing and adjudicating it - arguably a coded message that Australia’s political and legal institutions remained too white to retain democratic legitimacy.

And he said this about his own job: “It is not possible to separate values from judgment.” Where do a judge’s values matter most? In his words, in “decisions that have an impact on the liberty of accused and convicted persons.”

This was not a stray after-dinner speech. In June 2025 the Judicial Commission of NSW put the 2022 address into its Handbook for Judicial Officers.

Elsewhere he has made repeated provocative comments about white Australians.

Justice Hament Dhanji complained that his bar studies course was dominated by “straight white men’’ and delivered a speech to the NSW Pacific Legal Association in which he referred to the ‘‘white settlement’’ of Australia as a process of ‘‘invasion.’’ He has said that his judicial robes reflect “the white settlement of this country.”

So I simply take him at his word when he says that a judge cannot separate his values from his judgment, and that these values are most important when the liberty of accused and convicted persons is at stake.

In his decision to dismiss the Commonwealth’s application for a supervision order against Nowroz Amin, Justice Hament Dhanji appeared to attribute Nowroz Amin’s radicalisation to racism.

He noted that Nowroz Amin ‘‘suffered as a result of being a young Muslim at the time of the 2001 terror attacks, leading to his exposure to racism and bullying.’’

He noted that Amin told Dr Dewson that his jihadist radicalisation was linked to ‘‘feelings of injustice that he felt about the ‘mistreatment of Aboriginals and other races in Australia.’’’

He even accepted that there was a possibility that Nowroz could be radicalised again due to his past experience of racism:

‘‘The defendant’s past conduct demonstrates a capacity to be swayed by negative influences to the point of embracing a destructive extremist ideology. These matters may be seen in the light of the aspects of the defendant’s background which contributed to his radicalisation – that is, his experience of racism, exclusion, and perceived injustice, matters which remain a significant part of the defendant’s life experience.’’

Was Justice Hament Dhanji overly inclined to view Nowroz Amin’s self-reported de-radicalisation with undue leniency because Amin claimed that his radicalisation was tied to racism?

At each point of discretion (the abusive letters, the terrorist associations, the refused programs), Justice Dhanji took the reading most favourable to Amin.

The public have a right to know why.

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