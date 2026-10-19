Today I can exclusively reveal that Professor Ben Saul - an Australian UN official who previously claimed that Western civilisation was responsible for killing all life on Earth - has been caught conducting an email pen-pal relationship with serving Chinese Communist Party officials.

Indeed, Professor Ben Saul never disclosed his long-standing friendly relationship with serving Chinese Communist Party officials prior to using his position at the United Nations to call for the arrest of President Donald Trump for crimes against humanity.

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In fact, it turns out that Professor Ben Saul accepted $150,000 USD in office funding from the Chinese Communist Party prior to calling for President Trump’s arrest. Whoops!

I guess we’ve all been there before, accepting huge sums of money from foreign communist dictatorships while using a position at the UN to call for the arrest of the democratically elected United States President. Just need money for paper and printer ink mate!

Anyway, Professor Saul’s pen-pal emails with serving Chinese Communist Party officials are truly lovely.

Thanks to the wonders of Freedom of Information Requests, I can attach the following here:

Ben Saul Emails With Chinese Official Freedom Of Information Request 816KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Beijing officials warmly wrote to Professor Saul in July 2023 praising a series of ‘‘enlightening lectures’’ he delivered to Chinese government officials while in China.

Knowing that Saul was about to start his role as UN Special Rapporteur on November 1, 2023, the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs official kindly offered to link Benny up with another friendly Communist Party official ‘‘in charge of human rights issues’’ at the Chinese mission in Geneva.

It is unclear what exact human rights issues this Chinese Communist Party official specialised in - whether it be machine gunning Tibetans or torturing Uyghurs with cattle prods, I cannot say. All we know for sure is that this specific Chinese Communist Party official ‘‘look(ed) forward to getting in touch’’ with Benny.

Five weeks later, on 15 August, Saul replied in the same thread. He begged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs apparatchik to participate in an Australian university research project run by a colleague of his who had asked him to reach out to Beijing on his behalf.

On August 16, 2023, Ben’s pen-pal in the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote back, telling him that it would be ‘‘highly unusual’’ for him to participate in such a project, but that they would pass the request to their Director-General.

What follows is a bunch of embarrassingly banal fluff. Ben promised to put his colleague in touch “to explore possibilities,” then lamented the Matildas’ World Cup semi-final loss to England.

‘‘Hope all is well with you. Winter here is soon coming to an end. Sadly the Australian women’s soccer team lost to England in last night’s semi-final, so the whole country is in mourning!’’

Then his Chinese Communist Party pen-pal bestie talked about their vacation: ‘‘I had a short but nice vacation, but now there are lots of work piling up! Stay in touch.’’

Just excruciatingly cringe pen-pal besties stuff, considering Ben was communicating with an official working on behalf of a brutal Marxist Leninist dictatorship accused of decades worth of human rights atrocities.

Dig into the history of the Chinese Communist Party for five seconds and you hit atrocity after atrocity, layered like sediment, each stranger than the last.

Take this one, which I stumbled on last week while noting the hypocrisy of pro-CCP commentators outraged that President Trump approved a firing-squad execution for Fort Hood killer Nidal Hasan.

Just over forty years ago, the CCP shot a woman dead for throwing dance parties. Literally executed her by firing squad for the crime of dancing. It was part of a strike-hard terror campaign against low-level social disorder. Professor Ben’s mates!

These emails matter because of what came next.

In 2024, the Chinese government put US$150,000 toward Saul’s UN mandate. Beijing chose to fund the work of the one UN official tasked with scrutinising abuses committed in the name of counter-terrorism. Benny then went suspiciously silent on the mass round up and purge of a million Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

UN Watch, the Geneva-based NGO that obtained Ben’s emails, says one of Saul’s first meetings as rapporteur in November 2023 was held at the Chinese Mission in Geneva.

It is calling on him to release any messages he exchanged with Chinese officials through his personal email or messaging apps, which freedom of information laws can’t reach.

None of this should surprise anyone who has followed Saul's career. He is perhaps one of Australia's most horrific woke exports.

He holds two extremely prestigious positions: Challis Chair of International Law at the University of Sydney and, since 1 November 2023, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism.

From these lofty heights he has waged a campaign of constant, unrelenting demonisation of Western governments.

For example, Professor Saul previously reposted an opinion piece that argued Western civilisation was responsible for killing all life on Earth.

Perhaps this is why he gets along so well with serving Chinese Communist Party regime officials.

Back in 2021, he wrote an essay for the Lowy Institute which cast the prospect of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan as the moral equivalent of the Union defeating the Confederacy in the American Civil War. He wrote that a ‘‘betting person’’ would likely come down on the side of China’s legal right to invade Taiwan. Maybe that’s why Benny cashed his chips in with Beijing!

In February 2022, when Australia listed the whole of Hamas as a terrorist organisation, Benny sooked to SBS that the decision was ‘‘broad and excessive.’’

That August, Saul chucked another public sook, this time over the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by the United States.

Saul called the killing a ‘‘revenge murder,’’ arguing that the leader of al-Qaeda was entitled to the protection of international law. The man who helped mastermind the 9/11 attacks on the United States was, in Professor Saul’s telling, a victim.

Once he had the UN title, things only escalated.

Saul condemned Israel for rescuing four civilian hostages from Hamas captivity in June 2024, unbelievably arguing that the act of rescuing your own hostages from an Islamist terror group was illegal under international law. He even argued that the act of rescue rose to the level of war crimes because Israel may have deceived Hamas fighters in the course of the rescue.

In December 2025, Saul then became the first serving UN official to ever call for the arrest of a serving U.S. President.

He argued that President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth should be arrested and tried for “mass murder” over the administration’s strikes on alleged drug traffickers.

A month later, on 4 January 2026, the day after US forces captured Nicolás Maduro, the Sydney Morning Herald ran an opinion piece by Saul under the headline “Australia should not lie in bed with a shameless dictator like Trump.”

His argument was that the ‘‘illegal abductions’’ of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores amounted to ‘‘breaches of international law.’’

Hilariously, he argued that there was ‘‘no right to arrest any criminal suspect in a foreign country without the consent of its government’’ - despite the fact that just one month earlier he had argued for the arrest of Trump.

The pattern is hard to miss. Saul’s vision of international law is essentially Schmittian. Just pure friend-enemy distinction stuff. It recalls the famous maxim of the former Chinese Ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou: ‘‘Fine wine for our friends, shotguns for our enemies.’’

America, Israel and the West are the enemy, so whatever they do is automatically illegal under international law. Rescuing your own hostages is illegal; killing a terrorist leader who murdered 3,000 of your own citizens is illegal. International law is just a weapon to restrict their freedom of movement in world affairs.

Meanwhile, any shitty geopolitical lumpenproletariat force that exists today counts as a friend. The Soviet dream of overthrowing the world collapsed in the 80s, so Saul must outsource this glorious vision to whatever random scum and rabble he can find. Drug cartels, kleptocratic dictators, Salafi terror groups - so long as you’re armed with a Kalashnikov, Professor Benny will find a way to shield you under the umbrella of international law.

This year he even lent his UN title to the campaign to bring ISIS brides home to Australia.

He used his counter-terrorism mandate to denounce the cold-hearted cruelty of Australians who sought to block the return of these proud Aussie patriots: ‘‘Every Australian deserves a second chance, even those who made terrible life choices and have learnt an incredibly brutal lesson under Islamic State.

As an Australian whose ancestors have been in this country since its earliest convict days, I am also profoundly ashamed of our political class and its betrayal of our most basic national and human values – decency and compassion, child safety, and real, not affected, public safety.’’

Follow his logic and a picture emerges. Al-Qaeda's leader deserves due process, an indicted Venezuelan dictator deserves protection from arrest, ISIS brides deserve a second chance.

The Venezuelan people don’t have a right to democracy and free elections - international law simply exists to buttress Maduro’s endless violent dictatorship.

Australians have no right to safety from ISIS members; civilian hostages kidnapped by Hamas have no right to rescue.

It is a demented, twisted worldview, always coming down on the side of the West's enemies.

All this from a man who fashions himself a human rights champion. He had friendly early contact with China's foreign ministry. His mandate is part-funded by Beijing. And, as far as I can find, he has never spoken about China's crimes against the Uyghurs.

Saul is due to present to the UN General Assembly in New York this week. Any journalist in the room should ask him four questions. Has he ever spoken out about China’s treatment of the Uyghurs? Did he take up Beijing’s offer to meet its Geneva mission? Has he communicated with Chinese officials through personal channels? And will he release these messages?

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