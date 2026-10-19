Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou’s Iceberg Journal

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Paul
Oct 19

Ben also wrote a textbook used for teaching international law at Australian universities. Not surprisingly, it doesn’t mention self-determination for Tibet or Xinjiang at all … but it sure mentions Palestine a lot.

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Noel
Oct 19

Professor Ben Saul should be in prison for treasonous behaviour!

Professor Ben Saul is a direct threat to democracy.

Professor Ben Saul is a psycho-globalist puppet that breeds hate and division.

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