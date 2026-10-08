Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou’s Iceberg Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Oct 8

The slap heard round the world - Capitalism 1, Bioleninism 0.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Mason Weiss's avatar
Mason Weiss
Oct 8

Thank you for doing that. It made my day!

Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drew Pavlou · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture