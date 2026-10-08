I am extremely proud to report to my Substack followers that I landed my first physical blow yesterday against a communist after a cowardly sucker punch at a New York City pro-Hamas rally for October 7.

I’ve never properly fought anybody in real life, so I was extremely lucky that it was ultimately the weakest, lowest testosterone communist in history that decided to assault me out of nowhere - handing me complete moral and spiritual justification to humiliate him with a great open hand blow to the face.

To be clear, I am a strictly non-violent person. But I believe in my God given right to defend myself, and I’m proud that I exercised this God given right to great effect.

I did not go to the pro-October 7 rally looking for a fight. I had no bodyguards, no one there to defend me if things went south. My plan was simply to report on the event as an independent journalist.

There were, of course, a bunch of maniacs present, mostly white communists alongside a smattering of Islamist extremists.

Cries of ‘‘Intifada, Intifada’’ rang out through the square as a group calling themselves ‘‘DSA-Maoists’’ waved anti-Zohran signs denouncing him as a Zionist traitor. I saw an Irish communist wearing an IRA sweatshirt and at least two individuals cosplaying as Hamas militants in all black. They completed their LARP with Hamas headbands and Hamas banners. Another faction walked around the square selling Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar badges championing the October 7 massacre.

Obviously this was a hostile environment for me. After four or five interviews, somebody recognised me and started screaming my name, calling me a Zionist.

I just shrugged it off, laughed, continued walking around. I refused to be intimidated by such freaks - I decided that I would simply exercise my God given right to walk wherever I wanted on God’s green earth, free from the molestations of mentally ill communists.

It was at this point that a low testosterone, gangly communist twink in pink Crocs emerged from the ether to try to assault me.

At first, he presented himself as a friendly guy. He came up to me smiling and asked if my name was Drew. He shook my hand and said he had a friend in Brisbane and asked for a photo to show his friend.

Perhaps I’m too naive, but when somebody smiles at me and shakes my hand, my first instinct is to simply return the friendliness. I know a lot of leftists hate me, but every now and again I encounter some who ask for pictures simply because they find my overall online presence funny. So I thought he was a harmless guy like that. I smiled and told him I would be happy to take a photo.

He lined up next to me, put his arm around my shoulders, then told me that he would punch me in the gut.

I thought he was kidding around, just trying to unsettle me or rattle me while surrounded by a bunch of his friends. Maybe he thought it would be funny if I backed away scared. So I just stood firm, smiling, refusing to take the bait.

Then he counted down from three and sucker punched me in the gut.

I didn’t think he would actually go through with it. It was an act of pure cowardice, a sneak attack after gaining my trust.

I had been hospitable to him as a stranger. I had smiled and shaken his hand and posed for a photo in good spirits. And he had responded to my friendliness by trying to assault me and crack my ribs.

I instinctually parried his blow. As I said, I’ve never properly fought, but I grew up in a fiery Greek household, and was trained well by my endless clashes with James Fisher in Miss Galpin’s pastoral class at Villanova.

If the twinky communist had been a bit stronger, maybe he could have cracked one of my ribs. But his Make-A-Wish Foundation punch barely scraped me. I felt nothing, not even the slightest pain. It was like a slight gust of wind from a gay cloud.

He skipped away like he was Manny Pacquiao, jumping up and down with delight, peacocking to his friends. It was so pathetic that I almost felt bad for him.

I asked him why he assaulted me and he offered some garbled shit about me supporting genocide. The coward offered me a hand to shake like we could go back to being friends.

I stepped up to him, narrowed my front profile, then struck two immediate blows to his face.

I could have used a closed fist, but I made three split second calculations.

First, I was surrounded by dozens of communists baying for my blood, so I had to keep my response proportionate.

Second, I didn’t want to hurt the piss-weak communist too badly, considering I was travelling in the USA as an Australian visitor. I wanted to avoid legal complications wherever possible.

Third, I wished to channel my Greek ancestors like Alexander the Great with the classic Greek open hand slap across the face, the sfaliára.

I made a beautiful connection and smacked him the fuck down. The sound of the slap rang out throughout Lower Manhattan.

Hilariously, the crowd of baying communists screamed me down and hurled abuse like I was the aggressor.

‘‘WHAT THE FUCK MAN? WHAT’S YOUR PROBLEM MAN? GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE BRO.’’

I didn’t want to push my luck, so I decided to leave the rally at that point, before they could accuse me of genocide and report me to the ICC.

In a way, it was ultimately the perfect October 7 metaphor.

I was friendly, hospitable, polite. I was viciously assaulted in a cowardly sneak attack. Then when I responded as the stronger side, Hamasniks started crying, complaining, screeching and calling for UN intervention.

One of the communists present even complained online that I had ‘‘150 POUNDS ON THE OTHER GUY.’’

Maybe he should have thought about that before sucker punching me for social media clout.

Shout out to God for allowing me to aura-mogg communists in such a perfect controlled setting. Probably the weakest communist in history gave me the perfect casus belli to flex.

PERSONAL NOTE: Drew Pavlou here.

I am one of very few writers and activists willing to put myself in harm’s way to back up what I believe in.

If you support my work and appreciate my writing, please consider subscribing to my Substack for just $10 a month - just $0.33 a day.

I currently have 205 paid monthly subscribers, and their support is a huge help to my career as an independent writer and journalist.

If you would like to help me produce more content - if you enjoy my adventures and hijinks - please consider subscribing or recommending my Substack to a friend. Subscribing is super easy at the big button below.

Thank you and God bless!