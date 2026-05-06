Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

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Suez's avatar
Suez
3d

It begs belief that Australia lets them in

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the long warred's avatar
the long warred
2d

Look the problem is educated white people. All these various and sundry mystery meats are vendors. Like Amazon for fighting against your own people, whom educated white people hate above all others.

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