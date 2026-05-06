The ‘ISIS Brides’ are due to touch down in Sydney this week.

So I sat down with Samir - a Yazidi Australian refugee who survived ISIS torture and slavery as a child.

His testimony about the brutality of the so-called ‘ISIS brides’ chilled me to my core.

He told me that ISIS brides regularly prepared ten year old Yazidi girls to be raped by their husbands. Literally the most disgusting thing I’ve ever heard.

Full podcast on my YouTube. Full transcript below.

Warning: Reader discretion is advised. Samir's testimony is graphic. He describes torture, sexual violence and horrific ISIS atrocities.

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Drew Pavlou: Today I’m interviewing Samir, a young Yazidi refugee living in Australia. He’s one of the bravest men that I’ve ever met. He was persecuted, tortured by brutal, sadistic ISIS terrorists in Iraq when he was just a kid. They literally tortured him. He survived. He has this will to live. And he tells these progressives in Australia who want to bring ISIS brides and ISIS members to this country, he tells them that they’re fucking insane.

This guy is incredibly brave. And if we can listen to people like Samir rather than these insane, mentally ill communists who want to destroy this country, we have a chance of actually saving Australia.

I mean, how rare is it that we get the opportunity to interview somebody who actually, personally was tortured and experienced the brutality of ISIS and yet survived? And he got this will to live. He just refused to roll over and die before them. He lived. He fought them. He lived. And he’s here in Australia trying to warn us not to allow these people to destroy the country. He’s here with me now. Welcome to the show, Samir. Thank you, mate. Thank you so much.

Samir: It’s a pleasure to be here.

Drew Pavlou: Maybe let’s begin at the start. Tell us about the Yazidi people, what they went through in Iraq.

Samir: Yazidism is an ancient minority that originates from Mesopotamia, the land between the rivers. Very similar to the Jewish people. The Yazidi people have been persecuted throughout history, especially after the rise of Islam in the region. In 2014, we were attacked by ISIS.

Drew Pavlou: And how young were you at the time?

Samir: I was nine years old. We were persecuted because our religion was different, because we were non Muslim. We were seen as devil worshippers, infidels who it is halal to kill. And we had simple lives. Yazidis are farmers, the majority of them live in northern Iraq. Because of the systematic racism in Iraq, Yazidis actually cannot do anything other than farming. So we were destined to grow up as farmers, die as farmers, until ISIS ruined all of that.

Drew Pavlou: Tell me what it was like growing up under the shadow of Islamic terrorism. I remember you said to me that you were the victim of a car bomb explosion when you were seven years old.

Samir: Yes, unfortunately, especially in our area, because it was highly non-Muslim, we were always targeted by terrorist groups. It was 2012. It wasn’t called ISIS just yet. I think it was the militias connected to them. And they had connected a car bomb under my father’s car.

And unfortunately, I sustained horrible injuries from that explosion. And two years later, I thought that explosion would be the worst thing that I will ever experience.

Drew Pavlou: Tell us a little bit about that. What that was to be the victim of an Islamic terrorist car bomb attack.

Samir: Well, I was a kid. I didn’t know much. I didn’t know much back then, but my world was so small. I didn’t know much about Islam. Didn’t know much about my religion either. I didn’t know much about terrorists. It was just me being happy with the simple little life I had. I thought our village was the entire world.

And that car bomb changed everything. And I thought that explosion would be the worst thing I’ll ever experience in life. I couldn’t walk for one year. The doctors told my parents it’s better to let me die than let me live and suffer because I was never going to walk ever again, even if I was to live. And it was just the worst thing ever.

Drew Pavlou: What were the actual injuries in the car bombing attack that you sustained?

Samir: So both of my legs were completely burnt from the explosion. I sustained fourth degree burns. My bones were showing at the time. By the time they took me to the hospital, I could see my bones and I thought that would be the worst thing I’ll ever experience. Until two years later, ISIS attacked us, the Yazidi community, where more than 10,000 people were either kidnapped, killed or held hostage.

Drew Pavlou: Tell me about the day that ISIS came to your village. How did it begin that day?

Samir: So it began after midnight. There was a huge fight somewhere. We didn’t really know where it was. So it was summertime and in the Middle East we sleep on rooftops because there’s not much electricity. We sleep on rooftops for cooler air because of the heat.

So the, it was after midnight, the world started shining white. There was this horrible, huge sound of rockets hitting places. We didn’t know what it was. Nobody was able to sleep in the morning.

Our Muslim friends said: ‘Just raise white flags and you should be fine. It’s a revolution. Islamic State will take over Iraq.’

Drew Pavlou: You said your Muslim friends. Tell us a bit about that. So you had Muslim neighbors who were sympathetic to you. What did they say?

Samir: They weren’t neighbors, but you know, they lived close by. They were Sunni Muslims. The Shias had run away, the Shia Muslims. Because ISIS was killing Shia as well.

And these were the people that my grandparents have looked after for generations. So they were acting friendly. And we trusted their word, raised up white flags on our houses. And two days later, ISIS men came to my village. They lined up all the men, they took all the guns, and they wanted to kill all the men in the village.

Drew Pavlou: What were the ISIS men like? What did they look like?

Samir: Long beard, no mustache, short dresses. That’s what they looked like.

Drew Pavlou: And how did you feel when you saw them?

Samir: To be honest, because I’d seen Muslim people before — I thought, you know, it’s just normal. It was what happened afterwards that changed my perspective.

And till this day, when I see somebody like that with the Salafi beard — no moustache, long beard, the dress, it scares the shit out of me, if I’m being honest.

Drew Pavlou: Yeah, I understand why.

Samir: Yeah. And so in my village, they wanted to kill all the men, take the weapons, and their plan was next to take the women. My oldest uncle called one of his friends, and my uncle’s friend managed to convince the ISIS men that we would be his slaves and he would convert us into Islam if these ISIS men left us alone. So they left.

After they left, my uncle said, all right. There’s nothing good coming from that. They’re asking us to convert to Islam. They just took all our weapons. What the fuck are we going to do?

And we had our relatives from other villages also coming to our village because we were a bit closer to the safety zone, which was Mount Sinjar.

So some of the villagers left for the mountain. Some of them made it. We saw the last ones to leave the village got caught on the road. We could see them from the village. That spiked fear into the rest. So we stayed. Stayed in the village. We said, all right, we’ll go at night.

Drew Pavlou: When they were caught on the road, what happened to them?

Samir: They were taken. Men separately, women separately. We didn’t know what happened to them after. You know, they were just taken.

Drew Pavlou: So they were marched away by the men with the long beards, the Salafis.

Samir: Yeah. I don’t know what they’re called, but. And I don’t even know. Want to know what they’re called?

Drew Pavlou: Yeah.

Samir: So that spiked fear into the hearts of the rest of the villages. So people didn’t want to go anymore by car. They said, all right, we’ll stay in the village, and then we will leave at night. We’ll walk.

Now, the problem with that was there were old women and men, and my mother was also pregnant. It was her last month. My sister was going to be born that month. ISIS came on 3rd of August. My sister was born on the 31st of August.

Drew Pavlou: Wow.

Samir: So we couldn’t run away. So at night, instead of running to the safety zone, we went and hid under some olive trees. Because my grandmother wasn’t able to make it to the mountain, and my mother wasn’t able to walk, we stayed under some olive trees for almost 14 days.

Drew Pavlou: Wow.

Samir: 13 and a half days. The only water we had was the water coming from the well that we used to water our cattle. And the couscous that we used to give to the sheep when they didn’t have enough food because it was summer from the land.

Drew Pavlou: So you were basically eating the sheep food?

Samir: Yes.

Drew Pavlou: What was it like hiding in the olive groves?

Samir: Oh, it was difficult, man. My father wouldn’t even let us speak because one noise could attract people to where we were. So it was 14 days of silence, fear. And I’d imagine it was worse for my parents. They were probably imagining how they would die, but because I was younger, I did not understand the magnitude of the situation.

Drew Pavlou: You’re still nine years old.

Samir: I was still nine years old, yeah. So my father told my mum, either we’re gonna try to go to make it to the safe zone, or I’m going to kill everyone and kill myself, because I’d rather see all of you die than see any of you get caught by ISIS.

Drew Pavlou: My God, that is so horrific. But I can understand your father not wanting his children to fall into ISIS slavery. Given what they did to the Yazidi.

Samir: Honestly, if I had the choice between being kidnapped by ISIS and dying, I would choose death every single day.

And that was the thinking from my father as well. He would rather be dead. He would rather us all be dead than us being caught by ISIS.

They told me the story only after I was rescued. My mom convinced my father to not kill us. My father came and told me, you guys are going to leave for the mountain and I’m going to stay with my mother, my grandmother. My father was going to stay with his mother.

Because I had experienced the car explosion, I honestly thought of myself as useless. I said, okay, why don’t I stay? I said, I can’t walk. And to be honest, I’m not sure if I would have been able to make it to the mountain had I even attempted. So I stayed with my grandmother.

We went to the village. We said, all right, we’re gonna leave for the village. You guys go try to make it to the safe zone near Mount Sinjar. And my father promised me if he found a way, he would come back to take us.

Now they were gone for about two months, and we were in the village for two months. ISIS would regularly come and steal things from the village. Me and my grandmother would hide. But one time, it was too late. They’d seen us before we noticed that they were in the village. So they took us to a village called Kocho. They had killed all of Kocho’s people. They literally lined them all up, killed them, threw dirt over them. And they were taking hostages to this village.

My grandmother and I — they took us there, and we joined many, many more Yazidis who were being held hostage over there.

Drew Pavlou: And these ISIS men, they stood over you with guns?

Samir: Oh, yeah. We had to go and do Islamic prayers. If you didn’t go and they found you they would punish you. So in this village, I pretended to be Muslim.

Drew Pavlou: At gunpoint?

Samir: At gunpoint. Obviously not by choice. I would never, ever in my life choose to become a Muslim with my own free will, because of my experience with ISIS cruelty.

Drew Pavlou: They tried to convert you at gunpoint and tortured you.

Samir: They did, these ISIS fighters. And they tried to brainwash me and honestly, they got me to a point where I thought that my people, the Yazidis, really were infidels and devil worshippers. They got me.

Drew Pavlou: They tried to brainwash you as a kid?

Samir: Yes, absolutely. And in that village, I saw many horrible things that I don’t want to talk about today. But we stayed in that village for quite some time.

Drew Pavlou: And you were a slave at that point?

Samir: Yes, we were slaves. They would regularly come and take pretty women. They started taking pretty women to enslave. Then they started coming for all women. It didn’t matter what you looked like — Pretty, not pretty. Old, young. They didn’t care.

Drew Pavlou: So you saw the ISIS fighters took Yazidi children away to be raped?

Samir: Yes, I did.

Drew Pavlou: Yazidi children.

Samir: Yeah, I did.

And there was a time when they brought some of the women they had taken — they took them as hostages back to their villages to visit their relatives. And the horrors that these women talked about — the women who were raped — it was beyond imagination.

Girls as young as 9 and 10 were gang raped by ISIS.

And I have a friend. I won’t say her name, but maybe one day you can interview her as well, to share her story. She’s in Australia as a refugee.

And the reason she’s in Australia as a refugee is because she was once kidnapped by ISIS. She was raped at age 9 by an ISIS family. The mother of the family prepared her for the family’s son to rape her.

Drew Pavlou: So these were the ISIS brides?

Samir: These are the ISIS brides. These are the ISIS mothers.

Drew Pavlou: So you personally know people — where the ISIS brides would participate in the atrocities and prepare the girls to be raped by the men in ISIS.

Samir: Yes. And I know it sounds disgusting, but this is the reality of ISIS. This is who they are. And now it kills me that we have incompetent leaders who for the sake of a couple of votes won’t say no to bringing these ISIS brides to Australia. It’s absolutely disgusting.

Drew Pavlou: These are the people who literally tortured and tortured you and put you into slavery as a kid.

Samir: Yes, and not just me. You know, 55 people from my village were caught by ISIS. The majority of them were women who were raped constantly, who were beaten, who were tortured.

I have two cousins and they live in Sydney. Sydney is known to have had one of the highest per capita ISIS join rates.

Now my cousins are in Australia and live in Sydney. They were in ISIS captivity for five years. One of them tried to kill herself two times and she survived. And they gave her a torture that was even worse than death.

It’s absolutely disgusting that they want to bring these ISIS women here who assisted terrorists in raping and torturing Yazidi women.

Drew Pavlou: I can’t even begin to imagine, Samir, what it must be like knowing that the government of Australia is actually trying to take these people living in Syria — people who tortured you and other innocent people that you knew, people who participated in mass rape and genocide and mass killing. They are trying to bring them to Australia and the Australian government is using your taxpayer money to do this.

Samir: Yes.

Drew Pavlou: They use your taxpayer dollars to bring your torturers and your persecutors here to this country so that they can probably be housed in government housing and live on welfare after having tortured you. I just can’t even understand. It’s just impossible to process.

Samir: And they will probably go on to start an NDIS scam.

Drew Pavlou: Beautiful, beautiful. Wow. You can’t even joke about it at this point.

Samir: I don’t know how these politicians think? Anyone who leaves Australia to go join a terrorist group — it doesn’t matter whether it is ISIS, Al Qaeda, whatever the fuck it is, they should no longer be considered Australians.

Drew Pavlou: Of course.

I don’t even understand how anyone could say that they’re Australian. Oh, they’ve got a piece of paperwork that says they’re Australian. After they literally left Australia to join ISIS. They went out to rape and torture and genocide people. They hate our country. They hate our culture so much, they literally joined an enemy state. They believed that ISIS was an enemy state and they joined it willingly. And we want them here. It’s insane.

You know, we were talking about Sydney before. In some suburbs of southwest Sydney — like, for example, Lakemba — the rate of ISIS recruitment among young male Muslims of military recruitment age was somewhere between 1-in-100 and 1-in-150.

Remember back in COVID, a couple years back, we would talk about a 1% Covid transmission rate as this national crisis? We had to put the entire country in a lockdown because of a 1% transmission rate.

And yet 1% of all young Muslim men in some heavily segregated parts of Sydney literally joined ISIS. They went overseas to join ISIS or they were stopped at the airport and had their passports confiscated because the AFP realized they were about to join ISIS.

And apparently we should just all sweep that under the carpet?

Samir: It’s absolutely disgusting that we had to shut down the whole country over a 1% COVID transmission rate but we cannot shut down the extremist networks and deport the extremists.

Drew Pavlou: Do you want to live in a country that has ISIS members living here, Samir? You came to Australia as a refugee for safety, and somehow we have ISIS people here now.

Samir: People used to ask me — Samir, what’s your favorite thing about Australia? I always said: The safety. But I no longer have that sense of safety.

People listening to me who haven’t experienced what I have experienced — they will say, oh, it’s nothing. We’ve got it under control. We don’t allow that here.

No, you don’t see it. I’ve experienced it. I see it. It’s not safe. Australia is not safe.

Drew Pavlou: Well, we’ve had marches through Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, basically every major city in Australia. We’ve essentially had marches every weekend by Islamists. Islamist extremists who support foreign terrorist groups on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

There was the big Palestine rally back in August on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. There were literal guys waving ISIS flags there. Guys that were part of an ISIS cell in Sydney who had previously been convicted for ISIS recruitment. They were at that rally.

Samir: Yeah, I did see that. It was horrible. It was disgusting. I even saw those people burning the Australian flag. Why the fuck aren’t you deporting these people?

Drew Pavlou: Why can’t we deport people who hate us and want to destroy this country? I just don’t understand.

Samir: It’s absolutely disgusting. First thing should be, if you come to this country, you either appreciate it and contribute to the good and security of it, or you fuck off. The second thing is, if you don’t, the government should deport you. But I don’t know what the fuck is wrong with this government. Can you.

Drew Pavlou: Self hatred. I think it’s self hatred. I think. I think they feel guilt. They think that the West has been the source of all evil in the world for centuries. And they think that we have to basically whip ourselves and destroy ourselves to kind of atone for these past sins. I think they’re obsessed with this kind of guilt culture where they are just raised from such a young age to really hate Australia. To look down on our history, to believe that this country is this uniquely evil country.

But really they don’t understand at all what true evil is. Because you saw true evil in Iraq.

Samir: They’ve never experienced it.

Drew Pavlou: Exactly.

Samir: They’ve never experienced it because they’ve only ever lived in a peaceful society.

Drew Pavlou: I think they just truly don’t understand the mindset as well, Samir. Like you were talking about these ISIS brides helping prepare young girls, young sex slaves, to be raped by their own husbands.

That is such a foreign mindset to us. We can’t even imagine that there are people like that who think like that, who act like that. Like, if you were to say that to your average progressive, they would say, oh, you’re spreading Islamophobia. But you saw it.

Samir: I’ve been told that, yeah. I’ve gone out of my comfort zone, been vulnerable, shared my story to show them — to explain to them that these are bad people, we shouldn’t be bringing them back to Australia.

And I was called a liar.

Drew Pavlou: Yeah, it’s insane. And again, we’re not talking about all Muslims here. We’re talking about Islamists. We’re talking about the political extremists who believe in supremacy over non Muslims.

Samir: You know, because of what I experienced, I always get asked: Samir, do you think all Muslim people are bad? You know what my answer is? The Muslim who is good to me as a Yazidi — extremists consider them to be a bad Muslim in Islam.

By their extremist interpretation of the Quran — to be a good Muslim, you have to be willing to kill the disbelievers, kufars, the infidels. People like me, Yazidis, non-Muslims. They think this makes you a good Muslim.

Now, the good Muslim — and I’ve come to meet many people who I consider to be good people. They’re not considered good Muslims among the radicals.

Drew Pavlou: I’m happy to be friends with anyone who’s hated by the radicals.

Samir: Me too. You know, I’m friends with good Muslims, people that I consider good Muslims. Good people. But to the radicals, they are horrible Muslims because they’re not trying to convert me into Islam and they’re not trying to kill me and they’re not trying to impose their Sharia rules on me. So to the radicals, that’s a bad Muslim.

Drew Pavlou: I think the problem that we have is that even if only a minority are extreme — the people who are literally willing to go overseas to fight for ISIS — even if that is about 1%, which is what we’ve seen in Australia.

The problem is that there are concentric rings of support outside of that.

So in the early 2010s, we saw that about 1% of young Muslim men in some parts of Sydney were literally willing to go overseas to fight for ISIS. About 1% were willing to be militant.

Unfortunately, the concentric rings of support mean that at least another 10% would be sympathizers to the militants.

And then another 20% probably are people who might not be willing to endorse militancy, but would make excuses for the militants. Try to deflect that the problem is really the West’s racism and evil, etc.

I think that’s the biggest problem that we face.

Samir: What sucks is that I actually know people like that, who would support militancy from Australia.

Drew Pavlou: Tell me about that. Tell me about that.

Samir: So, okay. I probably shouldn’t share much because they will know. If they’re watching this, they will know.

Drew Pavlou: Yeah, we don’t want you to get killed. We should report them to ASIO though.

Samir: Maybe I should take pictures of the stories they share on on Messenger and Facebook and you should expose them.

Drew Pavlou: Yeah sure, let’s do that.

Samir: It’s this constant support. So the fight in Syria was happening between the Kurds and the new terrorist government in Syria.

Drew Pavlou: You’re talking about Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS.

Samir: HTS has become the new Syrian government. This guy was supposed to be my friend. But he was constantly posting stories about how it is justified to go out and kill the Kurds. He was doing this from Australia.

Drew Pavlou: That is horrific.

Samir: It’s disgusting.

Drew Pavlou: I think anybody who expresses genocidal Islamist sentiment — the idea that Muslim extremists should go out and kill non-Muslims — anyone like that needs to be deported tomorrow. That should be the priority of the government.

Samir: I think the priority of this government isn’t keeping Australians safe. They only care about what gets them votes at the next election. We, the people, are not a priority to this government.

Drew Pavlou: So, as a Yazidi refugee, you wrote to Tony Burke about the ISIS brides.

Tell me about that.

Tony Burke is the Immigration Minister of Australia. He also happens to represent Lakemba in federal Parliament. And Lakemba is basically the most radical section of the Islamist community in Australia.

In the early 2010s, Lakemba saw a rate of about 1 in every 140 young Muslim men join ISIS as militants.

They flew overseas to fight or they were stopped by the Australian Federal Police because they were making preparations to fly overseas to fight. So that’s the suburb that Tony Burke represents in Parliament — the Immigration Minister of Australia.

Samir: So when I first heard about ISIS brides coming to Australia, I thought that maybe the government was not aware of what they did. I was under the impression that the government was not aware of the horrific things that these women might have done to Yazidis.

So my friend — that friend that I told you about that was raped at that young age — we wrote up a letter and I sent it to my local representative who then got it to Tony Burke.

The reply I received said that they were not going to assist them moving back to Australia, but that they would not stop the women coming back to Australia on their own through self-repatriation.

The, the letter I, I received was that we’re not going to assist this, we’re not trying to bring these women any, any attempt to come to Australia will be self repatriation or something like that.

Drew Pavlou: They’ve invented this kind of finesse, where they say that they are not helping the ISIS brides move back to Australia, but that according to their interpretation of the law they also cannot block them from returning. They believe they must legally provide them passports.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Australia, they went to these ISIS prison camps in Syria, they went and DNA tested these people to try and work out whether they were related to Australian citizens living here in this country.

And then when they found that they were DNA related to random people living in Australia, they said, okay, we will give you your passport.

And so they’re actually going to the extent of trying to prove genetic links to Australian citizens.

There’s been this big debate. Lefties say: well, if you can’t have sympathy for the ISIS brides, at least have sympathy for the children of the ISIS brides or whatever.

Paper Australian citizens flew overseas to Iraq and Syria. They went overseas and raped people in Iraq and Syria. They then had children. And these children, who in some cases have never even been to Australia — apparently they must be brought back to Australia.

I am sorry, but I just don’t understand what connection these children have with Australia.

I don’t respect the sort of paper citizenry argument: ‘This guy was once an Australian citizen. He chose to betray Australia by flying overseas to rape people for a terrorist organisation. Now we must ensure that any future one of his descendants born overseas be brought back to Australia.’

I don’t understand this idea that if you go overseas to fight for ISIS — if you then have children overseas, they should also be Australian citizens by descent — even though you betrayed Australia by joining ISIS.

Samir: You know, this is just my tax money and your tax money going to terrorists. What the fuck is this?

Drew Pavlou: Yeah, it’s just insane. It’s just mental.

Samir: Yazidis are now a large community in Australia. There’s more than 7,000 Yazidis from Iraq and Syria who live in Australia. And the majority of these families have at least one person, at least one person who was kidnapped by ISIS and tortured by ISIS.

If they had a son, they were enslaved as child soldiers and forced by ISIS to kill their friends. And if they had a girl, they were raped and tortured to hell.

If they treat Yazidi children like this, how do you think they train their own children? How do you think those kids will be raised?

Drew Pavlou: Look, I feel bad for innocent kids who have no choice. They’re being brought up and brain washed. But realistically, do we want to bring brain washed kids to Australia to kill us? I don’t think so.

Unfortunately. I don’t think so. That’s the sad reality of it. It’s unfortunate, it’s very unpopular to say it. I will say it. I don’t believe that we should bring brain washed young ISIS recruits to Australia. I’m sorry, but they’re probably going to be raised to kill us.

Samir: Yeah, absolutely. And not just the kids. I think people in the West have this sense that if somebody is a woman, they cannot be evil. But these ISIS women, if they were good people, they would have refused to travel to Iraq and Syria, they would have left their men.

Drew Pavlou: They wouldn’t participate in this mass rape and enslavement and killing.

Samir: If they were true Australians, they wouldn’t go to the Middle East with their men. They would go to the government and inform their husbands: ‘My husband wants to go kill people overseas. I don’t want to go. Keep me safe.’

Drew Pavlou: I have to say, if I had a girlfriend who said ‘let’s go overseas to join fucking ISIS,’ I reckon I would immediately go to the Australian Federal Police. I don’t understand how they instead chose to go overseas and participate in the slaughter. I don’t understand how they would prepare girls to be raped by their husbands. It’s just sick.

How can you even understand the mindset of these people? The left cannot understand that there are people who really are like that.

I think that they believe that every single person in the world has the same mindset as, you know, a peaceful Westerner. The rare psychology that we’ve built up here in the West over hundreds and hundreds of years of cultural development.

I think they think that every single person in the world is exactly the same. But there are people in the world who would prepare young Yazidi girls to be raped by their own husbands. And they believe that that is justified under Islamic extremist ideology. There are really people who think like that, and the left cannot understand that. They cannot accept that people actually think like that.

Samir: Some people need more education. Some people need more common sense. Some people need to care more about what they have. Some people need to fear losing what they have instead of worrying about what somebody else should have or should not have.

You know, I share my story — I love sharing my story to inspire people, to get them to appreciate the life they have. And then sometimes I have these people who come up to me and they are like, ‘it’s our fault.’ What the fuck are you telling me?

Drew Pavlou: Like, white leftists tell you that it’s their fault?

Samir: People have actually come to me and said, it’s their fault. They have let it happen.

Drew Pavlou: How?

Samir: How? How?

Drew Pavlou: I don’t understand.

Samir: I don’t get that either.

Drew Pavlou: So just just to be clear, an Islamist terrorist will go out and rape your loved ones and kill everybody you love. And some white 20 year old leftist at university will come up to you Samir, and be like, oh, it’s actually the white people’s fault. What can you even say?

Samir: Yeah, it’s absolutely disgusting. I share my story with people because I want to inspire people to appreciate the life they have and to live a better life. I don’t want them to feel sorry that I had a bad life. I want them to appreciate the life they have.

Drew Pavlou: You don’t want people in the West to hate themselves and be wracked with guilt? Because this is what’s destroying the West.

Samir: We don’t want pity. We don’t want you pitying us. Anybody who wants you to pity them. There is probably something wrong with them psychologically. Nobody wants your pity except the psychos. Appreciate your life, live your life. Do good as you see — don’t hate yourself.

Drew Pavlou: Be strong, don’t let yourself become a pawn of the terrorists. They love to play on the guilt of the Western leftists. Like you know, we had such bad lives because the West colonized us hundreds of years ago. Therefore we had to create ISIS, we had to create Al Qaeda.

No, people in the West need to stop falling for this guilt complex, this sick ideology where you’re essentially asked to excuse Islamic terrorists for carrying out Islamic terrorism and say, oh well, it’s actually the West’s fault. People have choices.

Samir: They do.

Drew Pavlou: People have choices. They chose to join ISIS, they chose to rape people, they chose to commit genocide against Yazidi. They chose to do all these things because they believed that it was right. They believed that they were justified in doing it. So they had that choice. And then therefore we’re allowed to have the choice to say get the fuck out of our country. We don’t want you in the West. Deport.

Samir: Yes, I’m all for that. Anybody who comes to Australia, you don’t respect the rules, fuck off, get the fuck out. You don’t like the life here? Fuck off, get the fuck out of here. You want to start up NDIS scams, Get the fuck out of here. There are better ways to make a living and more self respectable ways to live your life.

Okay? If you want Sharia law, fuck off to Iran, okay? This is what you want.

And you know what’s so fucking funny is when this whole Palestine and Israel thing, you’d get these lesbian, transgender gay people supporting for Palestine. And I told many of them, you know what they would do to you if you were over there. They would burn you alive. That’s what they have done to people. That’s what they would have done to you.

Drew Pavlou: Yeah. And they can’t understand. It’s suicidal empathy.

Samir: It is suicidal empathy. It’s absolutely fucking disgusting. I genuinely don’t understand.

Drew Pavlou: Did you hear the story that there was an ISIS cell in Western Sydney? Like teenagers who had joined ISIS and they were basically hunting down random gay kids in Western Sydney and just literally torturing them on video. Where were the Australian Greens, where was Mehreen Faruqi in all that? They all just ignored it.

I saw one progressive guy respond to the ISIS gay bashing story by saying: ‘This really shows us that we have to fight against priests who are homophobic.’ And I said, what the fuck are you talking about? It was an ISIS cell.

Samir: Yeah.

Drew Pavlou: It wasn’t a priest who did this. It was an ISIS cell.

It is a very sick mindset unfortunately, Samir. I think it’s suicidal empathy where people, they can’t even muster enough courage to protect themselves. They see these people who hate them and who want to kill them, and they hate themselves so much that they don’t even have the will to live, to resist people who want to kill them. Essentially. That’s what I think it is, no will to live. I think a lot of people in the West have no will to live.

I wish they were more like you, someone who had a will to live. You survived the torture of ISIS, you’re still living and you’re fighting to have a better life here in Australia. You have a will to live.

Samir: You know, maybe if they’d seen real horror, they would appreciate what they have. They would have the will to live a good life here and to try to protect this country.

You know, we have a saying: ‘If you go and sleep under a tree — even if it’s two hours — make sure it looks better when you leave than when you went there.’

And I’ve only been here in Australia for eight years. And I absolutely love this country and I want this country to thrive. It has the potential to be the best in the world. The safest in the world.

Drew Pavlou: Yeah.

Samir: The most welcoming in the world to the right people.

Drew Pavlou: Yes.

Samir: Okay. We don’t want to welcome terrorists. We don’t want to welcome radicalism. You can fuck off to wherever you want where that exists. We don’t want to start it here.

Drew Pavlou: Exactly. They can live in a shithole if they want to live in a shithole. This is what I don’t understand. If they want to live under Taliban rule, they want to live under a society where women can’t even go outside without men chaperoning them. Go live in Afghanistan. You have that option. It literally exists in the world today. Just don’t come here and be a parasite on our country where we created a better society than your society. We created a better, wealthier, more prosperous society where people can actually live. Don’t come to us where we built something better than what you built and then try to create your society here, where we already have a country. Go live in Afghanistan if that’s what you want. We don’t want you here.

Samir: I totally agree with you. If, if that’s what they want, they should go to Afghanistan or go to Pakistan or wherever.

Drew Pavlou: Wherever they want. They can go live in the tribal areas of Pakistan under Taliban rule. They can go live under the Taliban in Afghanistan. They can live in Iran under the fucking psycho mullahs. They can go live in these sort of psycho jihadi shitholes if they want.

We don’t want them here in this country which existed prior to their arrival. Don’t come to a country that already existed and try to change it and try to ruin it and try to wreck it. You already wrecked half the Middle East with jihadi psychosis. Don’t come to the parts of the world that are actually built up, that are actually prosperous, that actually function, they’re not failed states, they’re not broken hell holes. Don’t come to us and then try to turn us into a shithole as well.

Samir: You know, we have another saying that says: if you go to a nation where every person is blind, you poke your own eyes out and fit in. Assimilate.

You know, if you come here, you don’t fit in. You have two choices: you will do everything you can and to the best of your ability to fit in, or you fuck off. It’s simple. It’s as simple as that.

Drew Pavlou: You know, my family is Greek. My family were Greek migrants but my parents always told us we are Australian. Your loyalty is to Australia, not to Greece, your entire loyalty is to Australia. Do everything you possibly can to build up this country that welcomed us in.

Samir: It should be like that. This is the way it should be. You know, first of all, my people — the Yazidis — if they come here and don’t want to fit in, if they don’t want to contribute to the Australian society, if they don’t want to make Australia a better place, first of all, them, the Yazidis, fuck off.

Drew Pavlou: I would say to Greeks too. When I see a story of a Greek who’s participated in an NDIS scam or something like that, I say fuck off. When I hear a story about a Greek communist in this country trying to wreck Australia, they hate white Australians or whatever. I think, fuck off.

Samir: Fuck off. Absolutely.

Drew Pavlou: Our loyalty is to Australia, okay? Nothing else. And I respect that a lot about you Samir.

Samir: Anyone who comes to this country, if they have a foreign country’s interest first, then maybe that’s where they should live. If you’re here, Australia first. If that’s not the case for you. Fuck off.

Drew Pavlou: Let’s do two things to end, right? How would you address Anthony Albanese about the ISIS bride situation? What would you say to the Prime Minister of Australia knowing that he’s trying to bring your persecutors to the country?

Samir: Well, I think I’ve been here long enough to see that Albanese turned this country into an economic shithole. I’ve seen the price of coffee go up and, and become the same price as a chicken.

I think you should really sit down, Albanese, and consider how you can make Australia safe. Okay? You fucked up the economy, don’t fuck up the safety. I don’t think it’s safe. I don’t think it’s safe. But don’t make it worse, okay?

You know, Drew. I went to the Brisbane River Show. I went last year and it got so crowded, so many people, you know, amazing time, amazing weather, these planes flying over. I was taking some pictures, but then I had this fear rising in my body that somebody’s going to blow themselves up and kill these people. I felt that fear because of these constant pro-terror pro-Hamas protests.

I actually didn’t stay as much as I wanted at the Brisbane River Show because I had this gut feeling that somebody’s going to explode themselves, you know. And that’s the thing. Many people get together, one of these lunatics somehow, someday will blow themselves up and kill people with them.

Drew Pavlou: Remember we were talking in July 2025, Samir, and we were talking about, you know, the rising extremism in Australia. And what, four months later, there was the worst ISIS terrorist attack in Australia.

Samir: In Bondi. Yeah. Bondi should have never happened. Never. It should have never happened. It’s absolutely disgusting that we have incompetent leaders who would rather keep their voter base than to keep Australians safe.

Drew Pavlou: They knew that this guy was an ISIS sympathiser four years before it happened, and they just let him go run around. It’s crazy, man. It’s crazy.

Samir: It’s absolutely disgusting. Now, I don’t know if Albanese can get his shit together. At his age, he should know the difference between two things, being a politician and being a leader.

A politician is a puppet to others. A leader is a guide to the people. Somebody who raises people from a bad situation, improves their situation.

I think Albanese has done quite the opposite. And he is a politician by definition. And he is a puppet to some people. We don’t know. I would really like to know who’s behind Australia because it’s clearly not Albanese.

He cannot make a decision about deporting people. It’s not the government that’s running us. They can’t make a decision about deporting people. They can’t make a decision about not bringing ISIS brides and wives here. I want to know who’s running the country.

Drew Pavlou: I think the sad reality, Samir, is that I don’t think there’s anyone running the show at all.

Samir: Maybe this is just how they are.

Drew Pavlou: I think it’s just how they are. I think it’s actually, unfortunately, weakness.

And look, unfortunately, the weakness does not just extend to the government. There is unfortunately a large section of Australian society who love this stuff, who see the ISIS marches and see the ISIS extremists in Western Sydney and they see these terrorist extremist marches in the streets and they support it, unfortunately. It’s a very sad thing, but there’s also a cultural problem, I think in Australia as well, we have to try change the culture.

Because there are just too many young people who are sympathetic to this extremist shit. I think that’s a sad reality. I think it would be almost easier if we knew that there was some kind of hidden hand behind Albanese.

But I think the reality is just that there’s nothing there. It’s just weakness.

And it unfortunately reflects, a weakness on the part of some sections of the Australian public, too. Because some sections of the Australian public saw the Bondi terrorist attack and their first mindset was to say, diversity is our strength.

They can’t even look a terrorist attack in the face and acknowledge that Islamic terrorism exists. Unfortunately, that’s a section of the public as well. There are people who think like that. They’re just too marinated in ideology.

Samir: You know, that’s even more sad than somebody else being behind the government.

Drew Pavlou: It’s more pathetic.

Samir: Yeah, it’s fucking disgusting.

Drew Pavlou: It’s more pathetic.

Now, the last thing. You know, it’s not just the Labor government trying to bring the ISIS brides back to Australia. There is also an entire activist group led by this man called Dr. Jamal Rifi. He’s a doctor in Western Sydney. He’s a Lebanese Muslim man from Western Sydney. He claims to be a moderate. He was the one who flew over to Syria to try to organize passports for these women, tried to get them out of these prison camps onto planes back to Australia. He’s the one trying to organize all this.

He said prior to the election that people in the seat of Watson — Tony Burke’s seat, covering Lakemba — he said that they should vote for Tony Burke because Burke would get the ISIS brides back to Australia.

So this guy, Jamal Rifi, he’s very extreme in this thing. He thinks he’s doing the right thing. He thinks he’s doing this humanitarian thing, bringing these ISIS members to Australia.

What is your message to Jamal Rifi? He thinks he’s this humanitarian doctor. He’s the one who’s trying to bring the people who tortured you and raped your loved ones. He’s trying to bring them back to Australia.

Samir: I don’t know much about Dr. Jamal. I’m not sure if he was Australian born or not. But one thing you should know, Dr. Jamal, being an Australian is not by birth and it’s not by a piece of paper. It’s by actions. Actions to contribute to a better Australian society. And bringing ISIS wives and brides here to Australia — people who participated in genociding my people — it does not contribute to the betterment of Australian society. It does not.

And I aspire to be a doctor one day, but not a doctor who brings trouble. A doctor who heals people. Okay? If you want to help Australia, maybe you should be going around to Yazidi families who were genocided and raped by the husbands of these women that you want to bring to Australia.

It’s absolutely disgusting that you are trying to bring terrorists into this country. I don’t know what your beliefs are. I don’t know if you think you’re doing a service to us or maybe if you have ties to them. I don’t know anything about that. But if you call yourself an Australian, you shouldn’t be doing this.

You could do much more by going to Yazidi families.

If you went to Yazidi families and told them that you were trying to bring ISIS wives here, they would spit in your face. Okay? They will tell you to fuck off.

I don’t want to see your face again now.

And I want to say this for other people like Jamal. The fact that you were born here does not mean you’re an Australian. You’re an Australian only when you want to make Australia a better place and you appreciate this country. Okay? If you were born in this country and you hate this country, and you have the interest of another country at heart, then you’re not an Australian. Don’t call yourself an Aussie. You’re not an Aussie. An Aussie is someone who appreciates the life here and someone who tries to make it better.

Drew Pavlou: Naveed Akram, the guy who carried out the Bondi terrorist attack — he was born in Australia. No one thinks he’s an Aussie. Literally, not a single person thinks he’s an Australian.

Samir: He’s not.

Drew Pavlou: And maybe he has paperwork that says he’s Australian. No one thinks he’s Australian. He betrayed this country. He literally tried to kill as many people as possible in the name of a foreign evil ideology.

And we can’t continue with this stupid delusion that if you have a piece of paper that says you’re Australian, even if you go out and kill 50 people in the name of, like, ISIS, you’re still Australian.

It’s just this stupid delusion. I think it comes from this self hatred on the part of the West. People don’t even have the will to live. They don’t even have the will to protect themselves.

I’m thankful for this interview, Samir.

Samir: Thank you.

Drew Pavlou: You’re a legend. You’ve got a will to live. You actually have power and force within you, where you won’t just roll over and die. These people already tortured you. They tortured your loved ones. And you won’t just roll over and die. You will actually fight them. You actually stand up and make yourself counted. I respect that a lot.

I really respect you as a great Australian man. Thank you.

Samir: I appreciate that. And I have come to this country not to just forget about what happened. I’ve come to this country and I’ve received everything that my country would have never given to me, that Iraq would have never, ever in my life given to me. My injuries were fixed here in Australia by Australian doctors. I’ve been given a better life. I’ve been given an education. I was the first one in my entire bloodline to go to university.

Drew, you know, Iraq would have never given me that. I was destined to grow up as a farmer, die as a farmer. Australia has given me life. And I intend to give something back. And that should be for every refugee that comes here. It doesn’t matter where you come from. I do not think that you have come from a better place here because you wouldn’t have come if it was better. And you should intend to give something back. And you don’t give back by being radical and by being extremist and by trying to impose your own culture and rules and whatever here. Be an Australian. Be proud.

Drew Pavlou: Absolutely, brother. Thank you. You’re a king.

Samir: Thank you so much.

Drew Pavlou: You’re a king, Samir. Thank you so much. Thank you, guys.

This has been an incredibly powerful podcast. Honestly, I’m chilled listening to the stuff that Samir was telling me about the torture and the persecution that he and his people went through. It’s just actually chilling that this level of evil exists in the world.

I’ve started a petition to try and block the ISIS brides being returned to Australia. I’ve started this petition to try remove their citizenship. Please go through and sign the petition. I’ll put the link here.

And please make sure to follow Samir as well. He’s an incredible guy and I think he’s a great Australian. He’s got such a great future in this country. If we listen to people like him rather than these kind of suicidal white communists at the universities who want to kill themselves for the guilt of having been born white. If we can listen to people like Samir who actually know the reality of the world and want to stop these people from killing everybody in Australia, then we’ll be able to build a better country. So thank you, guys. Thank you, Samir.

Samir: Thank you so much.