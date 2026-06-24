Full podcast with the legendary Bob Katter! Watch the full show on my YouTube above, or listen on your preferred podcast app at Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

And for all those who might prefer reading, a full transcript can be found below.

NOTE: If you’re reading this, you may be new to my Substack but familiar with my past work — the NDIS fraud investigations, ISIS brides, the Ben Roberts-Smith legal case. I’m working to make this the home of independent new-media journalism in Australia, and I want to keep every article free to maximise reach. So I’ll only ask once: if you value this work and want to see it grow, you can back me as a paid subscriber for the price of a coffee a month. I have 92,000 readers here - if even just one per cent sign up as paid subscribers, I can make this my life’s work and greatly expand my coverage. Thank you, and God bless.

Drew Pavlou: Welcome to another episode of the Drew Pavlou Show. I’m extremely happy to have Bob Katter here — the Honourable Bob Katter, a legend of the Australian Parliament.

Back in the day, a couple of years ago, when I was only 21 years old, the University of Queensland was trying to throw me out because of my protests against the Chinese government. Bob was really the one guy in Parliament who stood by me, and I’ll always be extremely thankful for that.

Bob, do you remember that whole great battle with the University of Queensland, and the problem with Chinese Communist Party influence? That was a great cause, and I remember you really championed us in the Parliament.

Bob Katter: Well, I thought you were so right. But no one was coming out in your favour. I think there was fear of the university — they’re very powerful people — and there was fear of China. And I thought, well, I’d better.

Every school I ever been to, I fought the school bully. Took some big hidings, too. But I don’t know, something in me, I just gotta do that.

Drew Pavlou: And you went to the University of Queensland yourself — you were the president of the Law Society there.

Bob Katter: I was president of the Law Society. I was on with Fran Bailey on AM Radio, and I switched it on before I went on, thank goodness, and she was sending me up.

She said, “We’ve got the Mad Hatter, Bob Katter, the Mad Hatter on this morning. Won’t that be fun?”

And I said, “Fran, did you go to a sandstone university?”

She said, “No, I didn’t.”

Well, I did.

“Fran, were you president of your college at the university?”

“No, I wasn’t.”

Well, I was.

“Were you president of your faculty at the university?”

“No, I wasn’t.”

Well, I was.

“Were you vice president of the Students’ Union for three years?”

“No, I wasn’t.”

Well, I was.

“Were you president of the Combined Colleges Council?”

“No, I wasn’t.”

Well, I was.

“Now, if I’m a laughing-stock and a clown and an idiot, where does that leave you, Fran?”

Needless to say, I’ve never been on AM again.

Drew Pavlou: People like to call me a clown too, Bob, but there’s a lot more going on than a lot of people realise. I remember you had a lot of great university stories. You egged the Beatles — you should tell people that story, the time you literally egged the Beatles when they came to Brisbane.

Bob Katter: It’s too good a story for you to miss. The story starts when I arrive at university and I’ve got six mates around. We go down surfing like everyone did in those days, down to the beer garden at Surfers, and then go to the cabaret at night. We’re sitting at the cabaret, the six of us, and I say, “Ha, Bobby’s looking after you.” “Where? Where?”

“The two blondes in front of the stage. You don’t know them, I don’t know them. That is Gloria McKenzie, runner-up for Miss Queensland, and that is Damien Allison, who’s given me a Thornborough badge. So, men, follow me.”

So up we march, pushing through tables and pushing people out of the way and crawling over chairs. And when we get to the front, everyone’s looking at us — there’s about 500 people — and they’re all wondering what’s going on. And I said, “Gloria, Damien — your knight has arrived.” And according to Gary Williams, one of my best mates, she said, “F off.” And I said, “Ha, how funny.”

And then she said it again and again. According to Gary Williams, when I was on my knees begging, he had me by the collar dragging me backwards. And I had bombed out in front of at least 400 university women, and my life was over. It was all over Red Rover.

Until the same Gary Williams kicked my door open at three o’clock in the morning and said, “Get your gear on, we’re going to egg the Beatles.” I said, “What are you talking about?” I thought he meant the Beetle motorcar. “Not that, you idiot.” “What are you talking about?” “We haven’t got anything better to do between now and the milk run” — we’d run milk runs at college. So anyway, we threw eggs for the Beatles.

Their eggs go splat, splat everywhere — there’s like a dozen of us throwing the eggs, and then the car speeded up. But one of them got hit in the leg. They were hiding behind the piano.

Drew Pavlou: So you were about a metre away from hitting John Lennon with an egg.

Bob Katter: Absolutely right. I wasn’t doing anything, because I was being dragged off by the coppers and thrown in a paddy wagon. But the funny thing with the story is, the next morning the same Williams kicked my door open. “Get your gear on.” “What are we doing?” “We’re going to meet the Beatles.” “What do you mean, meet the Beatles? There’s 5,000 people in Queen Street in Brisbane, it’s cordoned off.”

They said they wanted the egg-shooters to meet them alone in their room, because the Beatles come from Liverpool. I didn’t understand what this meant, and Williams said, “Liverpool — it’s tough, like a Liverpool kiss.” I said, “I come from Cloncurry. We coined the word tough.”

So little Bobby Katter, who was Mr Nobody, Mr Spat-upon by every sheila in Brisbane, was suddenly a superstar. Gary Williams — who features in all these stories — said, “No, let’s be sensible, this is stupid. But I know an oval, I’ve already rung them up, and it’s all right if we throw the eggs there.” So my status was reinstated. Now I was a superstar — I’d met the Beatles.

Drew Pavlou: You’re probably the only member of the Australian Parliament still alive who’s met the Beatles.

Bob Katter: I’m bloody certain I am. They were better known than the President of the United States. They were the most famous people on earth. And they made bloody good music.

Drew Pavlou: I wanted to come to another story, Bob. You’re again probably the last surviving member of the Joh Bjelke-Petersen cabinet. For young people who might not know about Joh Bjelke-Petersen — what was that time in Queensland like? What would you try to communicate to people about what that government did, and your role in it?

Bob Katter: When Bjelke-Petersen was appointed Premier of Queensland, Australia was a coal-importing country. We imported coal. We didn’t export coal. Within 17 years we were the biggest coal-exporting state on earth. We built a dam, an irrigation development, every year — so every year nearly a thousand young people could, if their name came out of the ballot, own what in today’s money is a two-million-dollar farm, and be able to make half a million dollars net every year. And we did that every year. Every two years we laid down a thousand kilometres of rail line into the new mines that weren’t just coal mines. They built a whole new railway line from Mount Isa to Townsville so we could cart minerals on it. And because of the irrigation, every two or three years we were doubling agricultural production.

It was a land of golden opportunity. A young bloke, a nobody university dropout like myself with no skills — I could go out there, and I worked out the other day I was on $258,000 a year in today’s money. Free board and accommodation, free meals — just an unskilled labourer. And it took me two days to get a start.

That was the wonderful world which Bjelke-Petersen and Jack McEwen created for us. McEwen was Deputy Prime Minister, but he was running the federal government — that’s what the history books say, and I don’t just say it. Black Jack McEwen.

A dung-kicker working as a labourer at Mount Isa Mines, and within 17 years I owned 250,000 acres in good-rainfall country. I owed no money on it. I was negotiating $20 million for my mining interests, and I wanted to control my own mining company and open up new mines all over the place. What a wonderful world.

Drew Pavlou: So they were developmentalists, or agrarian socialists.

Bob Katter: They were. Some would say agrarian socialists, some would say developmentalists. There was a book — Developmentalism — and The Microeconomics of Developmentalism. It delineated what had been achieved with that government.

You know, they’ll give you a lecture, if I say I want a dam, on free markets — the market will build a dam if it’s required. What a bloody joke. The market’s going to build a dam? I don’t know in all of human history where the market has built a dam. People build dams.

Nothing has happened in the 32 years since. Just to use it as a barometer: an unskilled labourer dropout like myself, working on $235,000 a year with free board and free meals — today that’s not $235,000, it’s $135,000 in the mines. That’s if you get a good job in the mines, and you might take four or five months to get a start. And there hasn’t been a new farming area opened up in Queensland in 35 years.

Drew Pavlou: You ended up being a minister in the Joh Bjelke-Petersen government. What was your experience dealing with him? Try to explain to young people watching — what was he actually like as a person?

Bob Katter: It was easily the most outstanding premiership in Australian history. Easily. You get a bit of sniping from Western Australia, because I’ve had a couple of good guys over there too, but he was the most important.

He said to me, when I was writing my book and interviewing him after he’d retired — or been kicked out — he said, “Bob, I inherited off my dad, who was a very religious man, a minister in the Lutheran church. But the farm — it wasn’t really a farm. I slept in a shed on hay bales for six years of my life. But I knew I had to develop that farm or I’d never be going anywhere in the world, because I failed eighth grade and I had no way of getting those sorts of jobs, or even a trade. So I had to make it work.”

And he made a lot of money. He was as big as Les Thiess at one stage before he went into Parliament — he had his own aeroplanes. What he was saying was, when he became premier it was the same thing: I had to build it up or I was going to go bankrupt. So his whole life was spent building it up.

I asked Lester Rosendahl — a very close mate, my first Aboriginal mate, who made a bit of noise up in far North Queensland — I said, “Lester, this is a new town, isn’t it, Hopevale?” He said, “Yeah, mate, there was nothing here 40 years ago.” I said, “So how did they make the town?” He said, “Oh, two Lutheran missionaries came up here. They wanted to establish a mission, and they spent three months up here on horseback.”

I said, “Who were they?” He said, “My father, Pastor Leo Rosendahl. And the other one was Pastor Joh Bjelke-Petersen.” They lived three months on horseback and cleared the main street with hand axes, by themselves. So he created a town before he even went into Parliament. And he created many towns after that. There was no FIFO mining that broke up families and destroyed your way of life. As my union, the CFMEU, says — do you work to live, or do you live to work? And today we live to work, not the other way around.

Drew Pavlou: How would you respond, Bob, to the fact that Joh Bjelke-Petersen is very much a hated figure for a lot of left-wing people? They’d accuse him of authoritarianism and corruption. How would you respond to those charges?

Bob Katter: Very interesting, the corruption charges. When I launched my book — there were about a thousand people in Melbourne for the launch — a young bloke stopped me and said, “All your heroes were criminals.”

Well, firstly, Theodore — Red Ted Theodore — demanded a royal commission into the charges against him and was completely exonerated. So Theodore was never a criminal. The most important person in Australian history. I didn’t say that — Malcolm Fraser said that. And Paul Keating said it. The only thing I’d agree with those two blokes on. Anyway, forget about that.

A Cinderella state that was going nowhere, doing nothing, suddenly became the biggest coal-mining state on earth. It doubled agricultural production, and doubled it again, because of the building of the dams. It was boom, boom, boom. You didn’t ask, “Could I make a fortune?” You had to decide where you wanted to make the fortune.

It was easy making a fortune. A kid with absolutely no qualifications, no skills — a university dropout — and within 20 years, 250,000 acres in good-rainfall country, and negotiating $20 million for my mining interests, which would be about $60 million now. I’m a mining man, not a cattle man.

Drew Pavlou: A more random question, Bob — probably the last one I’ll ask about the Joh days. In the late period of the Bjelke-Petersen government, he went to Communist Romania and tried to do a deal with Nicolae Ceaușescu. What was the go there? It’s a bizarre bit of history.

Bob Katter: That is one of my funniest stories. My chief of staff said, “You’ve got to go to this dinner with Ceaușescu.” And I said, “What are you talking about? He’s a murdering fascist dictator.”

And they said, “Well, you’re having dinner with him. They’ve got a big coal deal going down — he’s going to buy the coal from Australia.” But at the table are two bodyguards. They’re both six foot four, wearing black coats, and they’re both carrying machine guns — not pistols, machine guns — under their coats. Two of them.

And I said to the diplomat, the Consul-General sitting beside me, “Now look, we are desperate for migrants. We’ve got work going everywhere, we just can’t get the jobs filled. Can we get some migrants from Romania?” And there’s a thundering silence.

And the diplomat puts his hand on my thigh. I thought, “There’s a bit of, you know — diplomats.” I thought, “Bloody hell, I’ve got one of those.” But when he removes his hand there’s a note there, and it says, “Go to the toilet.” And I’m thinking, “I have got one of those.”

Anyway, my curiosity got me, and we went to the toilet, and he said, “Mate, it is punishable by death to assist anyone in leaving Romania. Punishable by death.” That’s what those two bodyguards were about.

Drew Pavlou: That’s unbelievable. You actually met Nicolae Ceaușescu about 18 months before he got overthrown and killed.

Bob Katter: But he was a murdering dictator. I didn’t actually meet him — I was in the room talking, saying hello. See, there was a huge coal deal going down, and Bjelke-Petersen knew nothing about what was going on overseas. Nor did I. All he knew is he hated communists. No one had told him this bloke was — well, he wasn’t really a communist. He claimed to be a communist.

Drew Pavlou: He was a kind of Stalinist dictator. So, Bob, you’ve been in Parliament the longest — you’re currently the longest-serving member. What would be the most interesting thing you’ve seen in the whole Parliament? How long have you been there now?

Bob Katter: About 30 years in federal, and a bit over 20 in the state parliament. I’m well ahead of anyone else now in Australian history. But that’s nothing to skite about, because the other bloke was Billy Hughes — and if there was a dirty, rotten, stinking low-life in this country, it was Billy Hughes. I hold him personally responsible for my Uncle Bert Henley, who died at Gallipoli. He spent two of his three years in office running around England trying to tell them we were the most loyal British people on earth. You might have seen yourself as British, mate, but there were very few people in Australia at the time who saw themselves as British. He was a dreadful creature, and he sacrificed our Australian sons to the war machine — in that incredible war that no one can really figure out what it was about. It was because Cousin Nicky was jealous of Cousin Georgie, and they both hated Cousin Willie.

Drew Pavlou: It is strange that all the kings of Europe at the time were actually cousins.

Bob Katter: And they were pathetic little inbred nobodies, which meant their egos were in inverse proportion to their brains.

Drew Pavlou: Are you a republican, Bob?

Bob Katter: No — because America’s a republic, and I don’t think the American system is what we want here. But I’ve never sworn — you’ve got to swear allegiance to the monarch when you go into Parliament, state or federal — and I do not swear my allegiance to a foreign monarch. I swear allegiance to the Australian people.

Drew Pavlou: So you’re like Lydia Thorpe then, on the left, who doesn’t do that either.

Bob Katter: I don’t know who that is, but — oh, she’s the one who advocated blowing up Parliament. She’s crazy as a march hare. No, I don’t like the word “republican,” because I don’t want to follow the American model. I think our model is good. But I said to Albo — you’re not seriously going to put that skinny little dropout kid in England on our coin, are you? He’s never had a job. And he’s English. Why put an English person on an Australian coin? It’s madness. Do you believe all people are born free and equal? It’s a simple question. Well, you don’t, if you put a monarch on your coin — and a foreign monarch. Are you an Australian, Albo? Well, we’d have to ask that question, wouldn’t we?

Drew Pavlou: I want to ask you about Albo — you would have seen him when he first entered Parliament. But firstly, I want to pull on that thread about Australian identity. How do you conceive of Australian identity? Do you see it as part of Western civilisation? We do descend from the British, but you don’t like to see us as British. How do you see it?

Bob Katter: The vast bulk of Australians live in big cities. I’ve never lived in a big city, and you can say, “Well, that’s not the real Australia.” No — I know a lot of city people who are Australians like I am. But I think the bigger story is this. There’s a great bloke who’s the mayor of Burketown — there are about 200 people in the Burketown shire. It’s blackfella country. He speaks blackfella, not whitefella. The irony is that Murrandoo Yanner is the leader of the blackfellas up there, and Murrandoo speaks excellent English, while the mayor, Ernie Kemp, speaks very poorly.

Murrandoo went on one of his usual rants — about how they came to this country and destroyed his people, forced their intentions upon his grandmother, murdered his great-grandfather, all that sort of thing. And everyone’s sitting there yawning, bored silly, because they’ve heard it a hundred times. But Ernie Kemp, the mayor, he had his pick afterwards. He said, “Murrandoo — what do you forget? It wasn’t exactly our idea to come out here.” The convicts, you know. And there’s a convict story in all of us.

But the story I like is about a bloke in Portugal — this is a true story about some people I know — who decides to go over and have a tour of England, see the world. He gets a job gardening in England, spoke a bit of English, and boys will be boys, and he gets the duke’s daughter in the family way. So he takes off at a hundred mile an hour and jumps on the first ship going to Portugal. And he finds, three days later, that it’s not Portugal — it’s Port Hedland in Australia. And there’d be a bloody lot of stories like that, where we come from. This is the sort of Australia that I love. It makes a joke of everything, takes nothing very seriously, and they’ll get up to all sorts of devilment to make a quid. Heavens, a third of the population is descended from convicts or from First Australians. A bit of Chinese in the mix there too.

What makes an Australian? I come from a very different perspective. My family lost a son in the First World War, then we lost another son in the Second World War. All my relatives were in uniform in the late ‘30s and ‘40s when we were at war. My grandparents on my father’s side went to Cloncurry on a Cobb & Co stagecoach in the 1880s. The other side of my family went into the Western desert chasing gold and nearly perished. That was pretty typical of people who were here before the war. About a third of our population have just come into the great melting pot of the big cities, and there are no characteristics there that are much different from any other big city on earth. People like myself, which are increasingly rare in Australia, are very different indeed. But when Australia wants an image for themselves — at the Olympic Games they had everyone riding around in Driza-Bones with the brimmed hats on.

How many people do that today? But it’s an identity that’s somehow seeped into the Australian consciousness. I think I get a good run because I wear a big hat — because that’s how they like to think of themselves, whether they wear a big hat or not.

Drew Pavlou: I like to say that you’re quintessentially Australian — sort of like Crocodile Dundee.

Bob Katter: I don’t really think I could exist in any other country except Australia. I don’t think a lot of prominent politicians say, “Righto, that’s it — I’m going to give you a big hiding’’ on national television.

Drew Pavlou: Let’s talk about that, because that was an amazing thing last year, when you essentially threatened to fight the journalist. He tried to say you were Lebanese.

Bob Katter: Whatever it was. He made out that I was sort of different.

Drew Pavlou: And your family’s been in the country for 150 years.

Bob Katter: It’s a WASP mentality. White Anglo-Saxon Protestant. He saw me as not white Anglo-Saxon Protestant. Bad mistake — because he was going to get a big hiding. As it was, he got humiliated on national television, by an 81-year-old man. I don’t think he wet his pants — but then again he might have. The reason I didn’t go on with it was because he was frozen silly with fear. He’d never seen a reaction like that in his life. And Robbie Katter, for once in his life, was enjoying it and backing me up. He said, “Oh no, Dad was quite within his rights. He should have done it.”

Drew Pavlou: It was pretty psychotic, because essentially what he was saying was: Bob, you can’t call for lower migration to the country because your family came here 150 years ago.

Bob Katter: He identified me as not Australian — a foreign name, foreign country. But if I was, let’s say, a Sikh, and I came in on a boat two weeks ago — and the Sikhs come to Australia, “Oh beauty, I’m an Australian.” I love those people, they wear the turbans. But he is as good an Australian as a bloke whose great-grandparents nearly died in the Western desert and went out on a Cobb & Co stagecoach. He is just as much an Australian as me. If I’m an Australian, then he is an Australian. And if you say he’s a Sikh, then I’m going to bash you — he’s not a Sikh, he’s an Australian.

Drew Pavlou: So the way you conceive of Australian identity is: as long as you assimilate, you’re patriotic, you believe you’re an Australian and you want to be an Australian.

Bob Katter: And there are some characteristics. I’ve never been overseas, but they say Australia’s the only country in the world where you drive in the front of the taxi with the taxi driver. Very sadly, that’s becoming less of a reality, since Jackie Trad — or was it Anna Bligh — deregulated the taxi industry and destroyed 6,000 families in Queensland. And I think it’s an Australian trait that if you pick on the little blokes, it’s my duty as an Australian to give you a hiding. Jackie, you deregulated the taxis. Anna Bligh, you sold the railways — I did not participate in the destruction of Anna Bligh, and I deeply regret that I didn’t. Graham Richardson came up and closed the timber industry in North Queensland and I said, “What do you think, Graham, you can just come up here and put 2,000 people out of work in my electorate?” Well, I completely destroyed him.

And with Julia Gillard — I hated doing it to Julia, but so long as she was Prime Minister, the Indonesians were never going to open the cattle market. It was never going to happen. The only way I could get the cattle market open — and I’m a cattleman among many cattlemen, and they’re all my mates, and they were all going broke, the price of cattle dropped clean, no one was going to stay down — the only way to get the market reopened was to get rid of Julia. There were only two votes in the Parliament, and I got rid of Julia.

I said if they put Kevin Rudd in, I’d change my allegiance from the Liberal Party to the Labor Party. My staff believed it would cost me my job. I didn’t think it was that bad — but they were right and I was wrong. I went from 62% down to just holding on to the seat by the skin of my teeth, a little under 2%. But if I had to do it again, I’d do it again. That’s being an Australian — these are my mates, they’re in trouble, I’ve got to stick by them.

That’s why I felt so sad when Hastie effectively dumped on Ben Roberts-Smith. That’s not what Australians do — you don’t dump on your mates.

Drew Pavlou: What do you think of the whole Ben Roberts-Smith situation?

Bob Katter: Look, in fairness to Hastie, apparently they hated each other. There’s history there.

Drew Pavlou: I have great sympathy for Ben Roberts-Smith, and I think he should definitely not be sent to prison for life — that’s a crazy thing. I actually feel bad for Hastie too, because he was subpoenaed to the court, and if you’re subpoenaed it’s a very tough thing. But what do you think — do you reckon Albo’s going to try to send him to life in prison?

Bob Katter: The lefties would hate someone like Ben Roberts-Smith. The woke crowd would hate him. He represents everything they intensely dislike.

Drew Pavlou: One hundred per cent. He’s a patriotic Australian, that’s why they want to take him down.

Bob Katter: Let me explain. Heaven only knows what’s going on when there’s bombs going off and machine guns going off. You won’t find me ever passing judgment upon a soldier in the field, in battle.

Drew Pavlou: Did you see that the Labor government actually changed the threshold for charging somebody with war crimes prior to initiating the prosecution against Ben Roberts-Smith? They changed the law to make it easier to prosecute him.

Bob Katter: I’d say about 30% of the population of Australia today — most certainly over 20% — would be described as wokies. And they are people with double degrees. They run society. And they would hate someone like Ben Roberts-Smith, because he shows them up. A, he’s manly. B, he’s brave. C, he’s a hero. D, he’s a natural-born leader of men. And fifthly, he represents Australianism.

Drew Pavlou: That’s why I think they want to tear him down. I think they see a guy who’s almost a warrior for Australia — he literally is our most decorated living soldier — and it gets something in them where they just need to tear it down and wreck it. Why do you think so many of these lefties hate Australia, Bob? You see the Invasion Day rallies every January 26th where they say “abolish Australia.” They really hate the country. They call it a settler colony, they say we’re all colonisers.

Bob Katter: Let’s go back to that. I agonised over how to start my history of Australia — and I know it sounds like I’m skiting, but that is the best book ever written if you want to know about your country. I come from a family that lived all of those things. I take a typical family, and at the end of it I say, well, maybe we weren’t so typical — the heir apparent to the prime ministership, Christian Porter, was a Henley, and the longest-serving member of Parliament in Australian history was a Henley. Maybe we weren’t all that typical. The latter one is myself. But I come from, if there’s such a thing, a typical Australian family.

The point I make is: if you came into this country from, say, the Punjab, and you say “I’m an Australian” — you are an Australian. That is what being an Australian means. But the people who are persecuting Ben Roberts-Smith are the people who hate Australians.

Drew Pavlou: I want to ask you about current political events. You’ve seen Albo for basically his entire time in Parliament.

Bob Katter: In his autobiography — I said, “Oh no, he’s a good mate of mine.” And he says, “No, Bob Katter — I’m a good mate of his, he’s one of my good mates.” So I’m one of his good mates. We went in together. He was a fiery, fire-eating lefty radical, half-communist young fire-eater when he went into Parliament.

Drew Pavlou: Do you reckon he still has that leftie communist side?

Bob Katter: No, he’s — what’s the word I’m after — not moderated, but professionalised. He’s become a member of the human race. He’s not the fire-eating commie radical anymore. To me — and a lot of people won’t like me saying it — he’s just an ordinary, knockabout Australian, at the end of the day not much different from anyone else. But he’s not running the show. Tony Burke and Penny Wong are running the show. I might even go so far as to say he’s lost interest. He just hasn’t got that tiger in his tank. And in my opinion he would not be happy with Tony Burke and Penny Wong.

Drew Pavlou: In your personal opinion, Bob, do you reckon Tony Burke and Penny Wong hate Australia?

Bob Katter: Absolutely. I’m trying to be nice because I’m 81 and you’ve got to go and meet Jesus when you’re 81, and my life has not been characterised by loving your enemies. Definitely not one of my characteristics. And I think when I get up there to meet Jesus, he might raise this issue of loving your enemies. So what I’m going to say — I tried this out on Bishop Keith, an Anglican bishop in North Queensland, a good mate. I’m going to say to Jesus, “Jesus, with all due respect, in fairness to myself: you sat down for two days plaiting a whip, and then went into the temple and bashed the living daylights out of them. And good on you, mate, I thought that was bloody terrific. But not exactly turning the other cheek. And you did call the Pharisees whited sepulchres — that wasn’t very nice, not a ‘love your neighbour’ line.” But Bishop Keith conferred with his fellow bishop, and they informed me that’s not good enough for my story. So I’m going to have to work on it.

Drew Pavlou: We all hope you live to 100, Bob. What do you think of the current direction they’re treading in? They’ve massively increased migration, to the point where assimilation is not taking place. I think they’re not proud of Australia. On Australia Day, barely any Labor MP talked about Australia Day — they did the citizenship ceremonies, but they’re quite embarrassed of the colonial history. What do you think is going on with this government?

Bob Katter: I want to go back to the black-armband interpretation of history. When I was writing my book, I couldn’t figure out how to start it, and after three and a half years it suddenly hit me — it was my own hometown of Cloncurry. It’s the best written-down history of the whitefellas colliding with the blackfellas. The book starts off with the six original whitefella settlers in Cloncurry. This is a big empty land. Ernest Henry rode 60 kilometres a day prospecting for two and a half years, and he never saw a Kalkadoon. There were about 250,000 people scattered over a continent as big as China or America.

Drew Pavlou: I remember once you said you identified as a blackfella, Bob.

Bob Katter: Yeah, I’m dark and I come from Cloncurry. There’s a saying — “Murri from the Curry.” My brother’s a bit darker than I am, and what’s he going to do, fight every beggar? He’s six foot two and he can fight bad too, but is he going to fight everyone? No. You’re a Murri from the Curry — you’re dark, you’re a Murri from the Curry. I’m related to him, not by marriage, because in those days no one ever bothered to get married. But I naturally identified as a Murri from the Curry. You can interpret that how you like. “Murri” is a term that refers to blackfellas, and it’s very widely used in North Queensland. It applies to anyone who might be a bit dark. In North Queensland, a whole lot of people there are from Sicily, they’re pretty dark too.

Drew Pavlou: I’m Greek Cypriot, so I’m no different. Not exactly purebred WASP either. Sorry for that diversion. Coming back to the question of the current state of the government —

Bob Katter: I’m just saying that of the six original settlers, every single one of them, completely unprovoked, copped it. Ernest Henry, a spear in the back out the front. Number two, Powell, his partner — on the evidence, had his entrails removed and was then speared to death. The second mayor of Cloncurry had his entire mustering camp massacred, four whitefellas. The Chinese boundary rider — they found his foot in a cooking pot. And the mailman, clubbed to death. So of the six original settlers, four of them were killed — but unprovoked. Now look, if someone invades your country, you fight. I’m defending my mob, the Murri from the Curry mob. But on the other side — someone rides into your station, comes into your front yard, do you just kill him? You can’t do that. Those are the arguments on both sides. And let the dead bury the dead. But I portrayed the Kalkadoon as fierce. The section ends with — Uncle Sid said, “You play up anymore, the Kalkadoon will come and get you.” Even when I was a kid I was still scared of the Kalkadoon.

Drew Pavlou: So they were kind of like fierce warriors, like the Apache in America.

Bob Katter: I conclude that chapter by saying: Kalkadoon — fierce fighters, patriotic heroes on a grand scale. That’s how that sequence ends.

Drew Pavlou: Very interesting. What do you think about this whole budget situation, with Albo going very hard on multiculturalism and high immigration? Do you reckon he’s cooked it after the budget?

Bob Katter: Are you saying he’s proposed to increase migration?

Drew Pavlou: I mean they’re keeping it at a very high level. And the budget is very unpopular. Do you reckon his government can survive at this point? They’re underwater right now.

Bob Katter: Tony Burke and Penny Wong are some of the worst people I’ve ever seen in government in Australian history, in my lifetime — and I’ve been following politics since I was a kid.

Drew Pavlou: What do you think motivates them? Communism?

Bob Katter: No, no. Definitely not. Just wokeness. They hate Australians and they hate Australianism. Every time they bring another million people in, they see it as a blow against Australia. That’s what I believe. Now, that mass migration did not start with the Labor Party — it’s the Liberals too. They’re a different crowd altogether, the wokies. “Oh, we love people from different racial backgrounds, we love them. Oh, we love the blackfellas, it’s so terrible what we did to them.” Well, hold on — you’re still doing it to them.

Drew Pavlou: They bring in a million people a week.

Bob Katter: With the blackfellas, life expectancy — I fail to get media on this, and that in itself is a reflection of our real attitude towards First Australians. I fail to get any media on the fact that their life expectancy has dropped from 54 to 49. The rest of us, our life expectancy is 81. There was a country in Africa called South Africa, and they became pariahs in the world, as they should, over apartheid. Well, I’m very worried for my country.

If you look at the blackfellas living in their homelands — about 200,000 people fit into that category — their life expectancy has fallen from 54 to 49. Bad enough that it was 54, but the fact that it’s still falling. If you take off a person the right to own land, the right to make money, the right to undertake any endeavour whatsoever — because they don’t have freehold title, they’re not allowed to own land, it belongs to some mythical creature called a native title holder.

There hasn’t been a tribe operating in this country for 120 years, but a wokie living in Brisbane wouldn’t understand that. Take the biggest blackfella community in Australia — Yarrabah. There are 60 from the original tribe, and there are 3,500 people living there. So your laws say we dispossess 3,500 people and look after 60. Is that a fair go? One of those 60, at every meeting I’ve been to at Yarrabah, she starts screaming and telling everyone to f off — “this is my land.” Legally she’s right. If she had a good legal team, she could probably go a long way and get rid of 99% of the other tribe. It just brings out the ridiculous nature of it. The destruction you are wreaking upon First Australians with your policies is just beyond belief.

I’ll tell you — in New South Wales. New South Wales was settled by squatters. What’s a squatter? He goes out and takes up a block of land which he has absolutely no legal right to. That’s what squatting means. All of New South Wales was taken up by squatters. Well, guess what’s happening at Doomadgee? They’re squatting. “We don’t care what you whitefellas say. Set foot on my land, I’ll shoot you.” And Jason — he got a Good Australian award, because he’d mustered more cattle than any other person in human history. He worked for Sam Daniels, the biggest cattle owners in Australia, but he ran all the camps for ten years. He was getting a Good Australian award from the Prime Minister when he was at Mount Isa, and he died two weeks before he got the award. He just went out and said, “This is my land,” got a thousand wild cattle together — that’s about $2 million he put together — riding a horse in intense heat, which is dangerous. If it breaks into a gallop and there’s an anthill, you’re dead. What a hero. What a great Australian. And he was getting a Good Australian award from the Prime Minister when he died.

Drew Pavlou: What do you reckon will happen with the next election? There’s this massive surge in support for One Nation. Are you surprised by the surge? What do you think it means? Do you think it’s a right-wing shift in Australian politics — people don’t like immigration?

Bob Katter: I don’t want to denigrate One Nation. They’ve been the one party that has brought light to bear upon the outrageous migration policies of successive Australian governments. Everyone blames the ALP, but it’s the Liberals too. It’s over the last five years, but arguably two of those years were under the Liberal Party. This is a very important point. They claim there are 450,000 people migrating to Australia every year. The lies and deceit of government is very visible here, because they leave out the student visas. What put me onto it — I was talking to a nice person and I said, “Can I just ask, what visa did you come on?” She said, “I came on a student visa.” Anyone can get a student visa. You’re never sent home, so you’re here forever. Everyone comes in on a student visa — it’s a pathway to permanent residence now. Well, I checked it out, and they don’t even do permanent residence, they don’t do anything. Who’s going to run around and find a million people who are here on a student visa? One of the prime ministers tried to round them up, and he was kicked out.

Just the figures: they say there are only 400,000-odd coming in, on the various migration visas. But over 450,000 come in every year on student visas — and only 40,000 leave. I repeat that slowly: 450,000 come in on a student visa, on average only 40,000 leave. So now there’s a million people — where are they going? 62% of them go into Sydney and Melbourne, and to a lesser extent Brisbane. There are no jobs for them there. So what the hell are you achieving by bringing these people into Australia? There’s no housing for them. You’ve plowed four or five million people into Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Drew Pavlou: It’s extraordinary, and it’s having a big impact on Australian culture and on housing. It was so hard for me to get a rental, Bob — you’d go to a rental and there’d be a hundred people lined up around the block. As a young person it’s impossible. Housing is impossible. What you were describing before, where you could go in and make all this money as a young person — I think a lot of those opportunities have dried up, unfortunately.

Drew Pavlou: Do you think there’s a chance Pauline could become Prime Minister at the next election, based on the current polling?

Bob Katter: No, I don’t. Her popularity doesn’t translate into votes. And the reason I’m intensely interested in this is because we’re going to launch all over Australia shortly — the Australian Independence Movement, I want to call it — and we’re going to be calling for candidates to run all over Australia.

Drew Pavlou: So you’re thinking of doing a new party, Bob?

Bob Katter: It’s not a party — it’s independents. There are five people down there who are truly independent. We vote differently on a lot of things.

Drew Pavlou: You’re not counting the teals?

Bob Katter: No, no. They’re old-fashioned lefty, but with a touch of aristocracy. They’re upper-class, all of them. The greeny thing is really troubling me now, because the cassowaries are going to cease to exist on my watch. And I’m not a person who blames other people — it’s not good enough for me to just blame greenies and Liberals and Labor — but pig numbers are exploding in the national parks in North Queensland. Crocodiles as well. But I just want to concentrate for a moment on the cassowaries.

Cassowaries lay eggs, and the only feed for pigs — who are carnivores, mostly — are the eggs. Cassowary eggs. They’re talking about three million wild pigs in North Queensland. No one will ever get the figures, but there’s no doubt there’s massive pig numbers. There are four pubs that adjoin the jungle — you’ve got sugar, you’ve got a little area that runs a few head of cattle between the cane farms and the jungle.

These four hotels have an annual pig-shooting day, and each of them gets over 500 pigs in two days. A hundred shooters get 500 pigs in two days — how many pigs are out there? They’re taking the cassowary eggs. Cassowaries are doomed — they’ll be gone in the next 12 or 15 years, and it’s on my watch. Can I get licensed shooters with their pig dogs allowed into national parks? I see no hope of achieving that. But unless I achieve it, the cassowary is gone. And the pigs take the turtle eggs, so the North Queensland turtle is gone as well.

But that’s because of your stupidity — you’re making decisions about things you know absolutely nothing about. You introduced prickly trees. Now there are 30,000 square kilometres where the native flora and fauna has vanished completely under the prickly tree, which has no leaves on it for most of the year and thorns two inches long.

Congratulations, you clever dicks. You introduced the toad to get rid of some beetle, to get rid of some bug in the cane. Now the toads have got rid of the dingoes and the goannas, so the pig numbers are exploding — there are no predators. You’re fooling around with things you don’t understand. So as I sit here, I watch our native flora and fauna vanishing because of the criminal stupidity of the greenies.

And I sit here watching every industry in Australia close down. To be specific: we have only three sources of income — iron ore, coal, gas. They’re all over $120 billion. The next thing down, maybe gold, maybe cattle, they’re $20 billion. The big boys are $120 billion. And we gave the gas away. We get nothing out of it.

Drew Pavlou: What do you think we should tax the gas at?

Bob Katter: I look at Qatar, which produces and exports the same quantity of gas as Australia. These figures are a bit old — it’s worse now — but they were getting $29,000 million for their gas. We were getting $670 million for our gas. So I don’t think $21 billion would be unreasonable. They’re getting $29 billion. And if you don’t like it, well, go away.

Drew Pavlou: Well, they’re not going to leave Australia. I don’t think they’d stop exploring for gas here, because — you know the war in Iran? With a couple of drone attacks, Iran took out essentially 3% of all global gas production, because they took out two turbines at the major natural gas production facility in Qatar. Took out two turbines, and there’s like a five-year waiting period to repair them, and 3% of global gas production overnight just vanishes. So these gas companies aren’t going to stop exploring in Australia — of course they’re going to explore here. There’s no other option.

Bob Katter: You’re very, very good, Drew. I regard myself as very well-informed, but I wasn’t aware of that. But you’ve got to worry about a country where Iran takes 25% of the world’s oil production out of production. And the Australian government’s answer to it — I asked the question of the energy minister, Bowen. The lights are going out, these power stations are being closed, and there’s nothing to take their place at night. There’s solar taking the place during the day, but no one taking anything at night-time. And Minister Bowen’s answer was that it was the Liberals’ fault. The lights are going out, the power stations are closing, and your answer is it’s the Liberals’ fault. And in this current crisis — have a look at your television of a night. The answer to the fuel crisis, the fuel shortages, is to pump your tyres up.

Drew Pavlou: That’s what they’re putting out. You do deserve credit on this, Bob, because I remember when we first met back in 2020 over all the China stuff — even back then you were talking about a fuel reserve, and how we only had about 10 days’ worth of fuel in reserve. And you were completely right. It’s sad that you had to be proven correct.

Bob Katter: And nothing’s being done about it, even now. I’m not here to denigrate the Liberal leader — I don’t even know the bloke — but I do know this about him. He was ordered by cabinet to put in emergency tanks, about 20 years ago, when Iran was playing up. And he put the emergency tanks in. In Texas. And I said, “Oh good, because Texas is handy to Sydney and handy to Brisbane.” They said, “No, not Texas in Australia — Texas on the Atlantic seaboard of the United States.”

To get the fuel here, they’ve got to go through the bloody Panama Canal — 5,000 kilometres away, and that’s an “emergency” supply, 5,000 kilometres away. And I think he might be a bit petulant, because he sold the emergency tanks two years later. He was ordered to do it, and then in a fit of petulance he sold it. But I could be being very unfair to him, I don’t know. That’s on that side. On the other side, Bowen says to pump up your tyres. And that gives you an idea of the standard of government in Australia.

Drew Pavlou: Is this the worst government you reckon you’ve seen in all your time?

Bob Katter: No, because the Liberals started this extreme catastrophe. Over the last six years, four of those years were the Liberals.

Drew Pavlou: Good question, actually — in all your time in Parliament, who do you reckon was the worst Prime Minister?

Bob Katter: Remember, my family hates Billy Hughes. I’d have to say Billy Hughes was by far and away the worst Prime Minister we ever had. He spent two and a half years of his prime ministership in England trying to convince the English that we were really English and weren’t Australians. What a pissant — and excuse my bad language. And he sent my great-uncle to his death at Gallipoli for no purpose whatsoever, except to prove that he was very British. That’s what it was all about — he had to prove he was British. Well, I hope there’s not a single person in this country who identifies as British now. Having said that, I’m very proud of my English heritage, and all my other heritages — I’ve got about 400 of them. You should be proud of your heritage, and also of the British institutions: democracy, constitutional government, the rule of law.

I want to mention this in passing, because the Premier of Queensland has absolutely shocked me with the redistribution — and I’m a hard person to shock. He doesn’t understand the rule of law, or natural justice. He has no understanding of that at all. Now whether that’s because he’s a moron, or because his mind doesn’t work that way —

Drew Pavlou: You’re talking about David Crisafulli.

Bob Katter: Absolutely right. The current state government’s redistribution proposals. There are a number of examples I could use, but I’ll use this one. Malanda and Millaa Millaa have pretty close to 100 inches of rainfall. They’re farming areas, and they are three days in a motor car from Mount Isa. They have 100 inches of rainfall; Mount Isa is the city in Australia with the lowest rainfall — it’s a desert. A hundred inches to 12 inches, three days’ drive apart. Now we are sending a letter to the redistribution chief, advising him that whoever holds it will have to get access to aeroplanes, which will take about $60,000 a year out of his own personal pocket.

That’s bad enough in itself, because you take out the superannuation — it used to be 25,000 a year when I was in the state — and then you take out tax, and you’re left with not a whole lot of money. And this boy’s got four kids, and I think they’ll probably end up with six. He’s now got to get from Mount Isa to Malanda and Millaa Millaa — three days in a motor car, certainly over two days. And if he flies, he’s had two light-aircraft crashes in the last four years. So we are advising the administrator — who is not only putrid but also dumb — officially, by letter, that if that boy dies, you’re up on a manslaughter charge. The industrial laws of Australia say that if you force a person to do his job under very dangerous conditions, you are responsible for his death, and you’re automatically up on a manslaughter charge. He’ll be getting a letter to that effect next week.

Drew Pavlou: Maybe we’ll do a final question, Bob — I love the answers, but I can see your staff coming to the door. As a final question: what do you say is the future of the Katter Party? What do you hope is the future of the party?

Bob Katter: Well — the Australian Independence Movement. I don’t think we want to go to political parties. I’ve been really surprised at how well the five true independents down there work together. Dai Le — she’s probably the most central one. Andrew Gee. Rebekha Sharkie. Myself. And then the guy from Tasmania, Andrew Wilkie. Andrew’s a little bit different — a bit lefty. But the others, they’re not lefty, they’re not righty. You’d be hard put to put a badge on them. Like myself.

“Oh, he’s extreme right-wing.” I’m an active member of the CFMEU — very active. I carry the Eureka flag in the Labour Day march in Townsville, heading up the CFMEU delegation. I’ve always been a very active and very loyal supporter of my union. So how do you categorise me? But whatever else you want to say about Rebekha Sharkie or Dai Le or any of them — they’re very Australian. They really don’t march to a wokie drum, or an overseas drum. The world’s obsessed with saving the planet, and they don’t march to that drum at all. That’s where they’re Australian, and the other mobs are all not Australian. They’re marching to a foreign drum.

And I get very angry with the Greens. They put the life of a crocodile above the life of a human being. I said in Parliament — you can watch a lovely young doctor torn in half by a crocodile in front of his wife’s eyes and his two children. I’m telling you something: when you go to meet Jesus — and I’m a Christian, I believe all of you will go to meet Jesus — when you get there, he will say, “Why did you have that young man torn to pieces, torn in half? Why did you do that? Because you did that.” You are pagans. You’re sacrificing human beings to some sort of primitive ritual — crocodile gods. In Egypt they sacrificed human beings to crocodile gods. In Germany and parts of Britain, they sacrificed human beings to the tree gods. Does this sound familiar to you? We’re sacrificing human beings to the snake gods and the crocodile gods and the tree gods.

The fire on the national park — the name of the station will come to me — it’s near Georgetown. 54,000 hectares burnt to a cinder. Everything destroyed, all animals, everything gone. The most moving scene I’ve ever seen on television — one of the two most moving scenes — a bloke’s loading his rifle, the sun is setting, and there are sheep on the horizon with their entrails hanging out. One of those Downs fires, made famous in Colleen McCullough’s The Thorn Birds — an 80-foot-high flame, 80 kilometres wide, roaring along at 60 mile an hour. And this bloke is loading his rifle, and the sheep are burnt, their entrails hanging out on the horizon, the sun setting. And they said, “Your father died in a Downs fire.”

His father and his brother and a ringer — they went back to get the ringer, who’d got caught up in the barbed-wire fence, and the fire rolled over the top of the three of them. They were all dead. And he had tears in his eyes, and they said, “So what are you doing now?” “I’m shooting the last of my sheep. I’m bankrupt.” And the sun goes down. Bang, bang, bang. What great people. They’re my mob. I love them.

Drew Pavlou: And these are the sorts of natural disasters that the Greens have helped facilitate.

Bob Katter: The blackfellas burnt. Don’t they understand anything about the history of your country? Read Blainey’s book — Triumph of the Nomads. Read it. Firestick farming. They burnt every year, so there was never any great fuel load there for the sort of massive explosions that occur now. You won’t let people burn in national parks, so what builds up is a huge fuel load on the ground — leaves, dead grass, everything. And when you get a bolt of lightning, you get what occurred on this station: 54,000 hectares of nothingness, absolutely nothing. In one of those Downs fires, I flew from my station across to Burketown, and there wasn’t a single tree in sight under the aeroplane. You could see where the trees had been — they’d become ash on the ground, white imprints. That’s what happens when you don’t regularly burn. You’ve got to go with nature. For 40,000 years we’ve been burning. Now you’re not.

Drew Pavlou: As a final comment, Bob — what would you say to young people about patriotism? What’s the big message you want to leave listeners with today?

Bob Katter: Love Jesus. I think the essence of civilisation is Christianity, at every twist and turn. Who abolished slavery? We did. Who abolished communism? We did. Who was responsible for the Renaissance? We were. Who founded the New World? We did. At every twist in history — Christianity. That little bloke in an obscure little town in the middle of nowhere, called Jesus Christ. Whether you believe he was God or whether you don’t, it’s a way of life that you should adopt. That’s my message to the young people of Australia. And love our country, and realise that we’re Australians. We are not citizens of the world. We are Australians.

Drew Pavlou: That’s a beautiful message to end on. Thank you, Bob. You’re a hero, mate, you’re a great patriot, and I truly reckon you’re an icon of Australian culture and history. It’s a great honour to have you on the show. I want to thank you again for all the great things you did back in the day, helping me when the Chinese Communists wanted to basically bash me. You’re a legend.

Bob Katter: I was the only person who came forward, and I wasn’t proud of that. I felt ashamed of the other members of Parliament who left you out there to cop it from a very, very dangerous phenomenon called China. Don’t take the Communist regime lightly in any respect. There were very few people who stood up and fought like you.

Drew Pavlou: Thank you, Bob, that’s very nice of you. You’re a legend, mate.

Bob Katter: Now we’re black fellas.

Drew Pavlou: I love it. I mean, they call me Lebanese, so we’re both from —

Bob Katter: Well, I don’t know about that, that’s going back a long way. I really don’t identify — and you say one thing, well, what are you denigrating?

Drew Pavlou: I identify as Australian. It’s a beautiful country we’ve got, and we’ve got to defend it.

Bob Katter: And all sorts of people who come here, they enrich Australia. It’s always Sikhs who leap out at me, I don’t know why. When we had the big cyclone up north — Cyclone Larry, a really bad cyclone — I hadn’t eaten for two days. The electricity goes out, you can’t use plastic, and I had no money left on me. I’d filled up the car and had no money left to buy food. And Inderjit Singh said, “Hey, Bobby, you haven’t eaten in two days, mate — come over to our place.” And they fed me. I thought, what a lovely gesture.

Drew Pavlou: There are a lot of nice Australians, a lot of nice Sikhs out there. Thank you, Bob. You’re a legend.