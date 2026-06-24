Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacquie's avatar
Jacquie
7d

Will you have Katter back again Drew? Also when you got attacked by the Chinese Communist Party it proved to me that we are a Chinese Nation State. I’m hoping the orange tsunami will wash the yellow peril back to China. I hope you’ll be PM one day.

Reply
Share
Jacquie's avatar
Jacquie
7d

WEF not WED (World Economic Forum)

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drew Pavlou · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture