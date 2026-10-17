Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou’s Iceberg Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Royal Rea's avatar
Royal Rea
Oct 17

Excellent news, to see the Greens destroy each other, in their chaos.

Reply
Share
Shane Shmuel's avatar
Shane Shmuel
Oct 17

Now it makes a bit more sense why they defended the October 7 attacks, given the cover up of rape in their own party. All of them should be charged with hiding a crime and sacked.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drew Pavlou · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture