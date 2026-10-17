Australian Greens leader David Shoebridge’s leadership is terminal today after explosive allegations emerged that he and other senior Greens Party figures participated in a decade long Epstein style cover up campaign to silence allegations of sexual harassment against Senator Jordon Steele-John.

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Steele-John is perhaps best known for his past campaigns to try force the Australian government to give money to disabled NDIS participants for prostitutes.

Sex pest allegations have swirled around Jordon Steele-John for years. I remember Parliament House staffers telling me in 2024 that his nickname around Parliament was ‘‘Feels On Wheels.’’ Multiple staffers referred to him as ‘‘Harvey Wheelstein.’’

But it took years for the full story to come out.

The Sydney Morning Herald broke the news yesterday that the Greens Party kept a 47 page ‘‘dossier’’ cataloguing sexual harassment allegations against Steele-John in order to shut down media coverage of the allegations.

This secret dossier was first drafted in 2016, prior to Steele-John’s elevation to the Senate - meaning that the first allegations made against him date to when he was just 22 years old.

I can exclusively reveal today that at least one allegation relates to ‘‘stealthing,’’ the practice of removing a condom during sexual intercourse without a partner’s consent.

Shockingly, the Steele-John Greens Files reveal that each and every Greens leader of the past ten years - Richard Di Natale, Adam Bandt, Larissa Waters and David Shoebridge - knew about the allegations and participated in the cover up.

It also reveals that the Australian Greens senior party leadership operated an internal Stasi-style unit to spy on Greens members who reported him.

Tax-payer funded Greens staff were directed to monitor social media and screenshot any comments made by Greens party members about the allegations, and WA State Greens Convenor Sophie Greer was directed to ‘‘reach out’’ to Greens members who complained.

Greer is now Steele-John’s chief of staff and a front runner for the number one spot on the WA Greens Senate ticket at the next election - with pre-selections for the seat opening this week.

That’s where things get interesting.

The Drew Pavlou Special Investigations Unit (DP-SIU) can exclusively reveal today that this explosive story appears to have been set and detonated by militant supporters of Senator Mehreen Faruqi’s intifada against Greens leader David Shoebridge.

Pakistan-born Senator Mehreen Faruqi is perhaps the most extreme anti-white racist sitting in the Australian Parliament today. She recently told the Australian Senate that white Australian men were guilty of causing the Nepal flooding due to their metaphysical evil.

Such is the stench of Mehreen Faruqi’s racial insanity that Greens Party moderates backed radical communist David Shoebridge over Faruqi in the recent Green Party leadership election last month.

Shoebridge is himself utterly mental. Probably my favourite Shoebridge story is the time he abused front line cops who dared to drug test him as he drove to a marijuana festival. He screamed ‘‘DON’T YOU KNOW I’M A SENATOR??” like he was some kind of God.

An associate of radical French communist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Shoebridge has long railed against NATO and Ukraine.

Mélenchon himself is a radical extremist when it comes to race.

He has recently taken to boasting that he wants to demographically replace the French people and rename the French language “Creole.’’

In April this year he told a socialist audience: ‘‘If you’re counting on white Catholic workers to bring about socialism in France, it won’t happen.’’

Having failed the revolution, he looks to the global proletariat, Fanon’s ‘‘Wretched of the Earth’’ to overthrow French society. He boasts: "France is destined to be a Creole nation and so much the better! Let the young generation do the replacement of the old!"

Mélenchon’s hatred for white people bleeds into psychotic anti-Semitism. A supporter of Hamas and October 7, Mélenchon blamed Jews for killing Jesus and denounced the French government for apologising for involvement in the Holocaust.

And his foreign policy approach is just as evil. A supporter of Putin and Xi Jinping, he has called for the Chinese annexation of Taiwan and the complete capitulation of Ukraine to Russia.

David Spybridge perhaps took inspiration from Mélenchon’s insane anti-West foreign policy when he decided to take a cricket bat to Ukrainian refugees in Australia this week. An ex-dinner party date to the Russian ambassador, Spybridge announced that the Greens would oppose Ukraine military aid under his leadership; when Ukrainian refugees complained, he threatened them, telling them not to ‘‘burn their bridges.’’

There actually seems to be a common thread between David Spybridge’s stance on Ukraine and his dismissal of Jordon Steele-John’s victims. When Spybridge announced his opposition to Ukraine military aid, he told Australian newspapers that he would not support ‘‘aid to THE Ukraine.’’

He used the definite article - ‘‘THE Ukraine’’ - mirroring old Soviet talking points that reduce Ukraine to the status of a wayward Russian province rather than a nation.

Spybridge’s trouble with consent evidently extends beyond the handful of young Greens volunteers victimised by Jordon Steele-John to the entire 40 million person nation of Ukraine.

Given Spybridge’s mentally insane, consent-impaired radicalism, it is incredible that Greens Party moderates were still willing to enter into bed with him last month.

Forced to play Russian Roulette between Faruqi and Spybridge, they chose the white middle-aged communist Mélenchon acolyte over the insane hardline Islamist follower of Yahya Sinwar.

Faruqi chucked a massive public sook over this. She truly believes she was passed over due to racism, and desperately wants revenge.

Unfortunately for Spybridge, Faruqi knew where his bodies were buried when she declared her Intifada against him.

Steele-John’s chief of staff Sophie Greer was due to face top Mehreen Faruqi ally Sophie McNeill in the senate pre-selection battle for West Australia opening this week.

A senior West Australian political source and a separate former elected Greens representative both agreed to speak with me on background to reveal the shocking inner struggle now breaking out inside the Greens party room.

According to my senior West Australian political source, the allegations against Steele-John include at least one instance of ‘‘stealthing,’’ the practice of removing a condom during sexual intercourse without a partner’s consent.

This same source tells me that the cover up begun under Greens leader Richard Di ‘‘Di Nada’’ Natale. Di Natale was anxious to win Steele-John’s support in the event of a party room leadership challenge, so he agreed to an Omertà on the topic. He saw nothing - Di Nada.

Di Nada Natale brought in a Greens official called Elizabeth Mary “Gizz” Watson - pronounced ‘‘Jizz’’ - to lean on the women involved and clean up the mess.

Gizz Watson was reportedly all over these women, telling them that if they went ahead with their allegations they would be part of a toxic national story.

Captain Gizz Watson.

One of the “den mothers” who heavied the women as part of Gizz Watson’s campaign of messy repression later went to work for Steele-John and came to hate him. Last year she moved to the office of WA Upper House MP Sophie McNeill - a top Faruqi ally.

I used to be friends with Sophie McNeill when she worked for Human Rights Watch, but something changed inside Sophie after October 7.

I had worked with her on a range of human rights issues related to China - we collaborated on issues related to Tibet, Hong Kong and Uyghurs.

But after October 7 she joined with radical communist groups to protest Anthony Albanese INSTEAD of the visiting Chinese Communist Party officials.

I saw her alongside Socialist Alternative protesters in Perth outside Albanese’s meeting with CCP Premier Li Qiang in 2024.

The Trotskyist protesters were chanting “ALBANESE YOU CAN’T HIDE, WE CHARGE YOU WITH GENOCIDE.”

I asked them to protest Li Qiang as well considering the CCP had millions of Uyghurs in concentration camps and all the protesters just laughed in my face. These were the people Sophie McNeill chose to stand with. So something happened to turn her radical after October 7.

The new Sophie McNeill staffer knew Jordon Steele-John’s victims. According to my source, she went and found Steele-John’s ex-girlfriend: ‘‘She got her to repeat her allegations on the record. And then they went to all the girls she bullied eight years ago. And said, let’s get Jordon. And they’ve all signed the paper.”

We cannot confirm for sure that McNeill is working on behalf of Faruqi, but we know that they have previously bonded closely over shared pro-Palestine activism. And together they seem to be plunging a knife into Spybridge’s leadership at a time of maximum convenience both to Faruqi and McNeill’s own Senate ambitions.

It’s now impossible for Spybridge to protest his innocence to the coverup.

Faruqi appears to have known that a staffer working for Spybridge back in 2018 involved herself in airing allegations against Steele-John.

The chair of a 2018 NSW Young Greens meeting which discussed sexual harassment allegations against Senator Jordon Steele-John actually worked as a ‘‘Policy and Communications Advisor’’ for David Shoebridge when she chaired the meeting.

My former elected Greens representative source said: ‘‘There is absolutely no fucking way that David Shoebridge would let his staffer move motions attacking a Senator without knowing about it, without orchestrating it.”

Now Spybridge claims that the first he heard of the allegations against Steele-John was the letter he received this week.

Faruqi’s caught him in a lie, and now his leadership hangs by tatters.

It’s important to note here that even if this scandal ultimately topples Spybridge in favour of Faruqi, the institutional insanity that allowed this scandal to take place inside the Greens will still persist.

It’s obvious that Jordon Steele-John was able to weaponise identity politics - his status as a black man with cerebral palsy - to shield himself from accountability within the Greens. Only Greens Party culture is stupid and insane enough to allow somebody to weaponise identity politics in such poisonous ways for so long.

Even now you can see Steele-John defenders within the Greens make these same arguments:

“Jordon is a Black disabled man in Parliament, a group profoundly underrepresented in public life.

“There is real whiff of To Kill A Mockingbird about all this today. I wonder what Harper Lee would have to say about the way white wealthy women in the Greens party room have conducted themselves over the last 24 hours. I think she’d say a lot.”

The Greens will go to civil war over this. They will tear themselves to pieces over ever more inscrutable and esoteric identity politics distinctions to the point that their internal debates will become completely impenetrable and meaningless to outsiders.

They may well even come to physical blows, like the Japanese Maoist splinter groups of the 70s who ultimately ended up literally killing each other in street battles over obscure doctrinal disputes that made no sense to anybody outside the party.

Mehreen Faruqi might well rise from the ashes of this civil war to a position of leadership, but it will be a hollow victory. Her crown will be made of ash and her barren sceptre will be made of sun-bleached bones (possibly those of David Spybridge). And she will reign over a kingdom of the dead, maimed and insane.

"Upon my head they placed a fruitless crown, / And put a barren sceptre in my gripe, / Thence to be wrench'd with an unlineal hand, / No son of mine succeeding."

- William Shakespeare's Macbeth

PERSONAL NOTE: Drew Pavlou here.

If you support my work and appreciate my investigative pieces, please consider subscribing to my Substack for just $10 a month - just $0.33 a day.

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