Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

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Paula Screnci's avatar
Paula Screnci
2d

Keep up the fantastic work exposing the crooks! This Government is to blame for allowing this to happen 🥵

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Penelope's avatar
Penelope
2d

Your tenacity and drive to expose these despicable people is so so encouraging! Well done both of you. It makes me wonder if the NSW police officers who appeared to issue you the move on orders are not on the take as well. It beggars belief that the “good guys” exposing these despicable people are being targeted. Keep going but stay safe. Glad to know that you’ve got hired security . Praying for a breakthrough and convictions of these low lifes. The truth will come out. You guys are shining a light on the criminal activity. God will do the rest.

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