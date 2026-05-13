Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
3d

Craig Hill is a perfect representation of the losers and cretins who make up the Cult of Palestine.

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Belinda Galle's avatar
Belinda Galle
3d

Sorry you had to endure this. Keep up your good work 👌

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