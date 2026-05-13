Yesterday a Brisbane Magistrate dismissed five months of legal action against me as ‘‘outrageous, disgraceful and insulting.’’ The case should never have been filed.

Here’s what happened, and what it reveals about how Australia’s legal system is being weaponised against speech.

This is what's happening to journalists, commentators, and anyone with a public profile in Australia. The 'process is the punishment.’

I just won a complete and total victory after being dragged through the Australian legal system for 5 months by a far-left lunatic in relation to one of my X posts condemning the Bondi ISIS massacre.



The Magistrate dismissed Craig Hill's case and evidence as ''nothing short of OUTRAGEOUS, DISGRACEFUL and INSULTING, and - I am satisfied - TOTALLY WITHOUT BASIS ... it is disappointing in the extreme that this material was even filed."

Pavlou V Hill Court Transcript — 12 May 2026 208KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

That was the Magistrate's quote, verbatim. I sat at the back of the courtroom typing notes and this exact quote by the Magistrate can be confirmed by anybody who was there.



Tony Morris KC told me that he's almost never seen a judge issue such a forceful rebuke in his entire 43 year career as a barrister (34 years as King's Counsel). Just an absolutely total demolition.



So how did this farce even take place?



Basically this all started when a demented old far-left psycho named Craig Hill made light of the Bondi terrorist massacre on X by describing the ISIS-inspired massacre of fifteen Australian Jews as ''anti-Zionist'' in nature rather than anti-Semitic.



I thought it was pretty anti-Semitic to shoot 10 year old Australian Jews in the head in the name of ISIS, so I called Craig Hill a disgusting ''FERAL PIG,'' a statement I continue to stand by to the absolute core of my soul and being.



Craig then called up the Queensland Police, who in turn called me up late at night demanding I delete the post.



I asked them what legal authority they had to demand I delete a social media post, to which they replied: none. So I steadfastly refused.



Craig then initiated 5 months of vexatious legal proceedings against me, seeking a restraining order on the grounds that my comment calling him a ''feral pig'' apparently amounted to a threat to violently assault or kill him.



The specific restraining order he applied for - a ''Peace and Good Behaviour Order'' - is typically granted only in cases of domestic violence, so the entire process was a Kafkaesque farce from the beginning. The process itself was the punishment.



So I truly thank God that my superb legal counsel Anthony Morris KC - one of the best lawyers in Australia, indeed one of the best court room advocates in the entire English speaking world - finally comprehensively and totally destroyed Craig Hill's application in court yesterday.



In his first court appearance, Craig told the court that he was an expert linguist and published author of 14 books (the books being self-published TV guides to Star Trek and Dr Who episodes).

This first hearing on March 3rd was marred by a sickening intimidation attempt by one of Craig’s apparent homeless mates.

Some disgusting freak sat down directly behind me in the witness galley and started hissing my mother’s name over and over again in my ear to try intimidate me.



He looked like he was homeless and on drugs and his breath smelled like sewerage.

I turned around and directly confronted him and asked him what he wanted, at which point he scurried off like a rat and left the court room. He would later post an insane stalker photo calling me ‘‘Jew Pavlou.’’

That’s just a small insight into the psychotic roadshow Craig Hill tried to trap me in these past five months.

Now, somewhere in between the March hearing and our final court appearance yesterday, Craig decided he was in fact no longer an expert linguist and magisterial published author, instead informing the court that he was in fact ''intellectually disabled,'' suffering from ''PTSD, anxiety and schizophrenia.''



It is quite alarming that Mr Hill somehow managed to go from being an ''expert linguist'' to ''intellectually disabled'' between the short span of March 2026 and May 2026.



Perhaps he decided to repeatedly run head first into a brick wall? I don't know how it happened, but I suspect Craig simply lied. I suspect he knew he was going to lose and hoped he could slither off the hook for potentially thousands of dollars in court costs if he pretended to be incapacitated.



So he put on a good act, attempting to recast himself for the court as Bambi in the headlights.



When the Magistrate started asking him basic questions about his application, he began screaming at the top of his lungs that he was having a panic attack. I cringed from second-hand embarrassment.



Indeed he almost started crying at one point. Tony was going through emails Craig himself had sent him, only for Craig to shout across the court room that he had never seen them. Exasperated, Tony raised his voice to bellow ''YOU SENT IT!'' at which point Craig's bottom lip began to wobble.



It was an absolute disgrace. As in his first court appearance in March, he constantly alternated between extreme arrogance and a Bambi-in-the-headlights style cower that left him quivering on the edge of tears.



There was something genuinely repellent and repulsive about watching an old man voluntarily reduce himself to a childlike state out of pure self-serving cynicism - and the Magistrate completely rejected it, ultimately finding that Hill was "well able to represent himself'' (whether he represented himself well is another matter entirely).



And from this cowering stance, Hill hurled a number of wild, disgraceful allegations. He claimed for instance that I had attacked him online because his wife was Muslim. I didn't even know he had a wife. Just a disgraceful, blatant lie - the Magistrate said there was "no evidence of any of this."



He also attacked my legal counsel Tony Morris KC with lies that would have ended a less established career. He accused Morris of profiting personally from money I had raised via crowdfunding - an allegation of financial impropriety against a King's Counsel, made in a sworn affidavit, with no evidence whatsoever.



He then alleged Morris had breached the Solicitors' Conduct Rules, despite Morris being a barrister, not a solicitor. When that didn't work, he switched to alleging breach of Barristers' Rules 102 and 103 - rules that have nothing to do with conflict of interest. (Rule 102 covers brief returns.)



Hill then admitted in open court that the rule numbers came from AI: "The rule numbers may be wrong - I used AI because I am not a lawyer - but the gist of it is pretty much right."



The gist of it mate.



This is why the Magistrate ultimately denounced his conduct as "outrageous, disgraceful and insulting." Tony Morris KC described Hill as "a danger" and the Magistrate did not qualify it. The Magistrate added it was "disappointing in the extreme" that Hill's material was even filed with the court.



It seriously should never have gone to court. Hill made vexatious complaints against me and Tony Morris KC to the Queensland Human Rights Commission, then attempted to have Morris disqualified for ''conflict of interest'' based on his own complaint.



The Magistrate then asked Hill the most basic question about his own application to strike out my barrister: "What power do you say this Court has to direct that Mr Morris must be removed?"



Hill literally replied "I do not know — I am not a lawyer."



So he filed a sworn application asking a court to do something, and when asked what authority the court was being asked to exercise, he had no answer. Absolutely despicable.



Perhaps most insane of all, we effectively learned yesterday in court that Craig Hill was the one who got me deported from the US over the Billie Eilish incident.



He accidentally sent Tony Morris KC a copy of his own emails to the US Embassy, which Tony then referenced in court.



Craig effectively told a junior staffer at the US Embassy that I was a terrorist who wanted to kill Billie Eilish and Chinese people.



He claimed that I had been expelled from the University of Queensland three seperate times for assaulting Chinese students and lecturers - a completely fabricated fantasy.



Shockingly, the junior staffer apparently replied to Mr Hill with a positive note thanking him for his helpful email, assuring him that she would file it in their system.



So that is probably why I got flagged at the border going into the US in February. I thought it was Billie Eilish's lawyers, but instead it was this utterly demented freak, this delusional schizophrenic stalker - Craig Hill.



Just an absolute and total disgrace on every level. What an absolute freak. I can't believe this is my life.



To top it all off, despite the court basically declaring Craig Hill to be a threat - ''outrageous, disgraceful and insulting'' in the Magistrate's words - Craig decided to spend all day yesterday gloating online that he had supposedly won.



He wrote: ''After his humiliating loss in court yesterday, Greek immigrant Drew Pavlou hasn't been on social media all day. Let's hope this is a fucking permanent arrangement.''



I was born in Australia and both my parents were born in Australia. What right does this self-admitted schizophrenic mental case have to call me an ''immigrant''?



He then made a post saying ''Perhaps its time you hang up the boots, Mr Morris. You don't appear to be very good at this.''



This is despite the fact that Tony Morris KC comprehensively demolished him to the point that he started basically crying in court, screaming like a lunatic that he was having a panic attack and couldn't understand anything because he was intellectually disabled.



The Magistrate even ended the case by telling Craig that he should never have self-represented.



Just a complete psychopath, an insanely entitled and arrogant loser whose entire life revolves around sucking the energy out of others like a parasitic leach. He even found time in court to complain that he once won the lottery but the win wasn’t big enough for him: ‘‘It was not too much to the benefit of me, because I lost $300 a week in disability pension.’’

According to Channel Nine’s report, he lost $246 of his taxpayer funded pension a week, whilst pocketing $1,250 a week tax free from his lottery win. He was $1,000 a week better off, and less of a burden on the taxpayer. But he still complained.

That’s a picture of Craig Hill’s parasitic arrogance.

The court ultimately decided against awarding us costs, simply because Craig Hill begged that he was self-represented while intellectually incapacitated. But he was apparently fine enough to file multiple vexatious applications against me and Tony Morris KC while mentally torturing me for five months.



Such an absolute disgrace.



Seriously, what an absolute and total disgrace on every level. Utterly despicable in the extreme. Truly one of the worst pieces of scum in Australia.



I am glad that I was ultimately vindicated but it's hard to believe that guys like Craig Hill can just wage psychological terrorism against anyone they like through the Australian legal system with zero consequences whatsoever.