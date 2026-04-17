Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

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Vivienne Joy Murray's avatar
Vivienne Joy Murray
4d

It is great news that Ben has been bailed.

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Steve Hay's avatar
Steve Hay
4d

Thank you Drew along with lots of other Australians. I wish Ben success in defending him self.

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