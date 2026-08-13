Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

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Benard's avatar
Benard
2d

As a Leb from Sydney, I don't want to bash you! But I do want to tell you, as a hardcore Maronite Catholic, I can't watch, listen or read to 95% of stuff that's being produced. If it's not immoral, it's just garbage. It's lucky that u love old stuff, most of the films from the late 30s to the mid 60s are awesome. TV shows from the 60s to 80s are mostly wholesome. Books from a thousand years ago until recent centuries are what built our civilisation. Music from the 40s to 70s, plus a lot of Lebanese songs are what I listen to. I'm lucky my interests align with those decades since I was a kid. Don't worry about being 'cool', just immerse yourself in things you like and are passionate about, whether they're cool or not, modern or not. God bless you.

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CP
2d

What a brilliant article. You are kind, respectful, open-minded and tolerant, isn’t it a shame that those basic human characteristics are considered right wing and therefore evil somehow. Not sure where we went wrong as a society.

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