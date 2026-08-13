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This is a short essay about how difficult it is to be a young right winger when every other young person seems to be left wing.

The Dilemma of the Cosmopolitan Chud

It’s extremely difficult being a cosmopolitan chud.

I have been struggling through this ever since I finally declared myself to be right wing last year and lost most of my friends.

My politics changed but my cultural interests remained the same, which led me to reflect on the way the left dominates the cultural products I enjoy.

Let’s face it, there is very little in the way of ‘‘cool’’ right wing film, literature, music, art today.

Most culture in the West today is either explicitly left wing or at the very least just kind of ambiently woke.

So if you like film, literature, music, art, you either have to just accept everything being vaguely left wing forever or become a hermit.

Historically there have been many great right wing artists: Mishima, Eliot, Cormac McCarthy. But they are few and far between these days, and many artists with right wing views feel that they need to hide it. So it remains true that the left dominates most culture today.

This is one of the biggest difficulties in my life right now, the tension between my right wing politics and my cultural interests and cosmopolitan personality type.

My conversion to right-wing politics was essentially an intellectual conversion over a decade, because I eventually decided that left-wing ideology was intellectually bankrupt and could not be justified rationally.

And yet at the same time, my cultural interests remain largely the same cultural interests as any young person in their twenties in the West today.

While I am a proud Christian, I am not an austere Trad Cath type who wants people to reject the modern world, and I am not a born again Christian fundamentalist type that thinks playing Grand Theft Auto is Satanic.

(Note: I once had a second uncle try to stop my Mum from letting me play GTA and World of Warcraft as a kid. He said these video games were demonic and anti-Christian. Honestly he was correct to stop me playing WoW because it would have made me a massive loser but I still think he was wrong about GTA).

So this is the overall difficulty I face: being right wing with a cosmopolitan personality type. It’s like having a right wing brain but a left wing personality.

I’ve always had the same personality since I was a kid. I always hated censorship and always fought with the strict teachers at school. I always chafed against arbitrary imposed restrictions and remember desperately wanting to grow up quicker so that I could read, watch, play whatever I wanted.

Back then, I used to read Mad Magazine and despised old crusty conservatives who wanted to ban video games like Grand Theft Auto.

I still remember there were some parents at school who wouldn’t even let their kids watch The Simpsons because they thought it was anti-Christian.

I was really lucky that I had relatively chill parents who let me basically read or watch anything I wanted. I always liked being able to just chart my own path and explore on my own without annoying arbitrary restrictions by adults.

When I was in junior school, Mum wrote a note to the school library allowing me to borrow Stephen King books like ‘‘The Shining’’ which helped me fall in love with reading. Around the same time I started listening to Tyler the Creator through his dark ‘‘Tron Cat’’ era.

Earlier still, when I was 8, my Dad let me watch the legendary Coen Brothers movie ‘‘No Country For Old Men’’ with him. It basically became my all time favourite movie. Adapted from Cormac McCarthy's novel, the film follows Sheriff Bell as he laments that the old America is dead. In Bell’s eyes, terrifying, nihilistic, amoral forces sweep in over the southern border and plunge the country into moral chaos.

I was lucky that I got to direct my own learning as a kid.

I never really liked the structured environment of school and always got school detention for playing class clown and fighting with authoritarian teachers.

When I got to university I absolutely loved it because I had more freedom. I enjoyed the intellectual environment and really loved being able to pursue my own intellectual interests: history, philosophy, English literature.

I still sleep with a stack of about 15 books on my bedside table and read left wing magazines like the New Yorker and the New Left Review. And my favourite ever writers - authors like Roberto Bolaño, J.M. Coetzee - are very politically left wing. My favourite musicians, film makers are also largely left wing.

So ultimately it is a very alienating experience if you are politically right wing but enjoy activities which are increasingly coded as left wing or liberal today: living in a dense urban environment, reading, going to the cinema to watch kino films, etc.

I went to an Earl Sweatshirt concert last year. I have always loved his work because he’s like the smartest living rapper, just an amazing lyrical technician. I’ve been listening to him since I was 12 years old, since the ‘‘FREE EARL’’ era.

I go to the Earl Sweatshirt concert and everyone’s waving Palestine flags and talking about ‘‘Land Back’’ and other woke shit. Honestly, I don’t care. I actually genuinely don’t really cancel people for their personal views. If everyone around me is going to be left-wing, I literally don’t care - I’m still going to enjoy the concert. I’m not like mentally obsessed with politics to the degree that I can’t go to a concert surrounded by left-wing people and just enjoy it. But at the same time, it’s still difficult and it’s still alienating to know everyone there would hate you if they could see you through the darkness.

I understand, just to a certain degree, that artists will always be high-degree-openness types which correlates with being leftie.

What are you supposed to do? I’m not going to become a hermit and completely cut myself off from my own age group.

I still like the same movies and music that young progressive people in their twenties like.

For example, I really like the British popstar Charli XCX. She makes music mostly for left wing girls, but I still really like her music and find it really catchy.

It’s difficult. These people are sadly objectively a lot ‘‘cooler’’ than everyone on the right wing. There’s basically no ‘‘cool’’ right-wing artists today besides maybe Michel Houellebecq. The cultural space is just completely dominated by leftists.

I still want to engage with the outside world. I still like music, I still like art, I still like movies. So I feel like I just have to accept that everyone around me is going to be left-wing all the time in these spaces. But it’s very difficult. It’s very hard.

In real life I am an extremely friendly person and I can easily make friends with random lefties. But aside from a few loyal long term friends, most friendships with lefties only last exactly as long as people don't know who I am.

When I visited San Francisco, I became friends with the first people I met on the street, just two young college kids at the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge tourist area. I offered to take their picture, we then started talking, ended up walking on the bridge together and became mates.

One was a young Chinese progressive guy and another was a young Indian progressive guy. They were vaguely progressive, they didn’t like Trump or the Iran War but were not hardcore about it, they could agree they found Trump funny. We ended up being chill and they took me to see other tourist sites in San Francisco.

As long as somebody isn’t like an open communist who wants to murder me, I can be friends with them. I genuinely don’t care if somebody just has generic leftie views on social issues - ‘’be nice,’’ ‘’be heckin compassionate,’’ ‘‘support the trans girlies,’’ I actually genuinely don’t care if they have these views so long as they aren’t radical communist activists who want me to actually be murdered.

But nobody wants to be friends if you have different political views. I have a couple old leftie friends who I have been friends with since middle school, but they are sadly the exception rather than the rule.

I would say that the vast majority of my friends from university cancelled me, even before I became explicitly right wing. Even when I was still kind of a moderate left/liberal centrist - simply to question the overwhelming leftist consensus on Palestine and mass migration etc was enough to put you outside the tent.

Now it is brutal.

I meet somebody at university who I find funny, cool, interesting - in another life I would easily become friends with them, but now I can’t talk to them because they will immediately hate me for my extremely public political views.

Other times, I might find an interesting author, filmmaker living in Australia - someone like J.M. Coetzee, Christos Tsiolkas - I can’t talk to them about art because I suspect they might immediately hate me for my political views.

There was a cool old Greek Orthodox artist guy in Ipswich who painted modern abstract art as well as Orthodox icons. I really liked being friends with him just because he was a cool and interesting guy. Where else are you ever going to find a cosmopolitan artist painting Greek Orthodox icons? But he didn’t want to remain friends after my political views changed.

I basically sacrificed almost all my personal relationships and friendships to become right wing.

I met up with an old friend of mine from law school who was one of the top 5 students in our law cohort. He was a really smart guy who loved Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.

This guy was moderate but he admitted to my face that most of my former friends would celebrate if I was killed like Charlie Kirk. Straight up admitted this to my face. I said “you have to admit, they would all share laughing memes if I died,” and he had to acknowledge that this was true.

I went through a genuine ideological conversion, because I believe nationalism and cultural conservatism are most conducive to building strong cultures that can preserve the unique inheritance of Western civilization. That’s why my views changed and I was willing to burn the boats and lose all my friends.

But I do still experience a bit of a paradox when it comes to multiculturalism - a paradox between my day to day interest in and appreciation for random different cultures versus my intellectual view that ideological multiculturalism and state-approved ‘‘diversity’’ has comprehensively failed almost everywhere in the West today.

I like going through life almost a bit like an anthropologist. Even though I know it has made for a highly combustible and socially tense atmosphere in most Australian cities today, there is a part of me that does find it intellectually interesting to go through life doing EthnoGuesser for hundreds of random ethno-cultural groups in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne.

I genuinely really like going to Sunnybank in Brisbane - the Asian grocery stores, Asian restaurants. I love that stuff. It’s interesting. I like learning about other cultures.

I had a barber in Brisbane who was a member of the Karen ethnic minority group in Myanmar, and I started talking to him about Myanmar history and politics for 20 minutes. He was actually shocked that I knew what the Karen people were, we ended up having an awesome conversation.

I’m generally just interested in learning about other people’s cultures. Honestly, in a strange way I have even developed an affection for the ‘‘Lebs’’ of West Sydney despite so many of them messaging me to tell me that they want to bash me.

So this is a big dilemma for me. It’s very tough. I don’t really know how to intellectually square it - again, it’s almost like having a left wing personality while having a right wing brain.

In reality, I think multiculturalism as it is expressed as an ideology in the West today is essentially an ideology in favour of separatism. An ideology which enables the creation of sectarian ethnic blocs, social tension, violence, a decline in public trust.

But at the same time, I still like learning about other cultures. I like to travel. I’ve been to Muslim countries and in foreign Muslim countries I found it very interesting to be woken up by the Muslim call to prayer.

I don’t want the Muslim call to prayer to ring out across Australian suburbs, because I think this would mark an erosion of what makes our own culture special and distinct. But when I travel I find it interesting to be engrossed in another culture.

So I don’t know. It’s a very difficult thing.

I wonder how many people like me exist. People who have a kind of high degree of openness, people who are interested in stuff like history and philosophy and movies and art, things that are basically kind of dominated by a kind of left-wing stranglehold today.

All the things that I’m interested in are sort of dominated by leftists. But I can’t just become a hermit. I can’t just basically sequester myself in a monastery. I still want to be involved in the world.

Where do we go from here? When will the next great right wing artist emerge?

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