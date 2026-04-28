Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
3d

I bet anything her next New Yorker essay will be a self-pitying first person account of her post-NYT podcast ordeal.

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
3d

Keep up the great work Drew: holding up a mirror to those who would lecture on 'morality'. This is surely a world of multiple universes!

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