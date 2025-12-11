The Full History of the Cronulla Riots

Today marks the twentieth anniversary of the infamous Cronulla race riots in Sydney – Australia’s worst outbreak of racial violence in modern history.

One seriously under-recognised aspect of the history of the Cronulla race riots was the wave of revenge anti-white violence that took place in Sydney on the nights following the riot.

Groups of Arab Lebanese men carried out a number of attacks on white Australians in the aftermath of the Cronulla riots that can only be understood today as racial hate crimes.

Before continuing, I would, of course, like to clarify that nothing in this piece should be read as an attack on Lebanese Australians or Muslims as a whole. The vast majority of Lebanese Australians had nothing to do with either the riots or the revenge attacks, and many were themselves frightened and appalled by the spectacle of extreme violence that followed.

But my concern is with how the Australian state and media recorded and responded to extreme racial violence by a minority of men within this community.

I believe that both the Australian state and media downplayed the shocking extent of this racialised revenge violence in the aftermath of the Cronulla riots and that they have almost tried to erase it from official memory.

The National Museum of Australia entry for the Cronulla riots, for example, dedicates just two sentences to the anti-white revenge attacks and downplays them with euphemistic language, referring to them only as ‘‘violent confrontations.’’

A twentieth-anniversary ABC News retrospective on the riots today attempts to flatten the brutal incident that sparked the riots – the bashing of two lifeguards. It describes the hospitalisation of these lifeguards merely as ‘‘a confrontation … which resulted in a fight and one arrest.’’

The report goes on to deny that the lifeguards were hospitalised, even though this fact was reported in all contemporary news reports.

An official ABC Four Corners documentary investigation into the riots even portrayed the decision by some Arab Lebanese men to carry out a wave of revenge violence in the aftermath of the riot in almost sympathetic terms.

ABC reporter Liz Jackson framed the brutal campaign of mass stabbings and attempted murder that followed as an almost understandable response to insults by far-right Cronulla riot participants against the religion of Islam.

She even quizzed the local area police commander John Richardson, asking him: ‘‘You didn’t think, ‘Well, look, young men out here aren’t gonna take that lying down’?’’

She let a young Lebanese law student named Eiad Diyab tell the ABC: ‘‘They had to respond. If you don’t respond to that situation, what’s going to happen is that your mum, your sisters and all that, they’re going to be scared to walk in the street.’’

But just how did Arab Lebanese migrant men respond?

Multiple white Australians were almost murdered in the frenzied racial violence, targeted for no reason other than the fact that they were white.

One Lebanese participant in the revenge assaults even told the ABC that they deliberately targeted innocent people for racial attacks:

‘‘Like, we wanted to give it to the same people. Like, it’s too hard, you can’t find them. So we did it to other people. (The Cronulla rioters) hit innocent people, like, that went there … so (we thought) we might as well do the same thing.’’

This same man openly told the ABC reporter that his intention with this racial violence was to ‘‘start a war’’ in order to ‘‘get revenge.’’

Background to the Cronulla Riots

Every riot has a spark.

The flashpoint for the conflagration at Cronulla was lit by the brutal bashing and hospitalisation of two young Australian lifeguards at Cronulla Beach by a gang of young Arab Lebanese men from south-west Sydney.

This bashing took place against the backdrop of years of escalating racial tension.

Prior to this assault, Cronulla Beach had already been the subject of decades of turf wars between locals and outsiders. But this conflict between locals and outsiders became racialised in the early 2000s.

Young Australian women regularly reported harassment by gangs of young Arab Lebanese men on the beach. Police commander Mark Goodwin later confirmed that groups of Arab Lebanese gangsters habitually set upon young Australian girls at the beach and sexually harassed them with misogynistic comments like: ‘‘Have you tried Lebanese cucumber? Have you tried Lebanese honey?’’

Lebanese Australian writer Michael Mohammed Ahmad would later tell the ABC that there were ‘‘no excuses’’ for the behaviour of many Lebanese Australian men on Cronulla Beach in the lead-up to the riots. He acknowledged that they had ‘‘particular attitudes of misogyny, homophobia and violence, which contributed to the climate … There was an antisocial behaviour that was problematic.’’

Locals would tell ABC Four Corners that Middle Eastern gangs picked fights with them for years and regularly got away with it. Police acknowledged the rising tension but did not keep an ethnic breakdown of local crime.

This pattern of local harassment took place against the backdrop of a series of racially motivated gang rapes in Sydney that shocked the nation.

These gang rapes – organised by a sadistic young Arab Lebanese ringleader named Bilal Skaf – bear an eerie resemblance to the British grooming gangs scandals that have torn that nation apart.

Victims were specifically targeted on racial lines and subjected to hideous racial taunts while being raped. One of the victims testified that she was told, “You deserve it because you’re an Australian.’’ Other victims reported being called ‘‘Aussie pig’’ and told that they would be raped ‘‘Leb style.’’

The judge in the case ultimately described the ferocity of the gang rapes as reminiscent of wartime atrocities.

These brutal Sydney gang rape attacks set the conditions for explosive racial tension in Cronulla. Years of beach fights and harassment then erupted into outright racial conflict following the bashing of the two lifeguards.

This post should not be read as apologia for the hideous scenes that took place in Cronulla on the morning of December 11, 2005.

Bands of drunken Australian ultra-nationalists and petty thugs targeted random Middle Eastern civilians near the beaches of Cronulla that day, bashing innocent people simply because of their ethnic appearance.

Extreme right-wing thugs wore shirts emblazoned with slogans like ‘‘Ethnic Cleansing Unit’’ and pelted police with beer bottles. Drunken louts even bashed ambulance workers attending to the wounded. This ugly, disgusting racially motivated violence objectively shamed the nation. Innocent people were terrorised.

But one senior police commander later estimated that the retaliatory racial violence by Arab Lebanese men against random white Australians in the aftermath of the riots was up to ‘‘100 times’’ more destructive and violent than the events of the day itself.

Racially Motivated Anti-White Revenge Violence

On the evening of December 11, 2005, hundreds of young Arab migrant men congregated in the suburbs of western Sydney to join convoys of armed men pledged to carry out revenge racial violence near Cronulla.

Convoys were armed with bars and bats, knives, machetes and guns.

Police commander Mark Goodwin later told A Current Affair: ‘‘The (revenge) violence was … possibly up to one hundred times worse than anything that occurred on that day in Cronulla.’’

‘‘We had groups of up to fifty carloads of young men rampaging through suburbs … These were short, sharp, intense visits to suburbs and just trashing entire suburbs, smashing windows, stabbing people and baseball batting people and they’re out again … We had roadblocks and we had suburbs literally shut down. We literally took off the street truckloads of weapons – baseball bats, knives, guns.’’

Crates of Molotov cocktails were seized. Police later discovered advanced plans for mass attacks on Sydney shopping centres: ‘‘We had intelligence that there was going to be a drive-by shooting and a hand grenade thrown into the beer garden the following weekend at Nories, the popular hotel at North Cronulla.’’

The general wave of revenge violence that Arab Lebanese men unleashed on random white Australians in Sydney on the nights following the Cronulla riot included multiple stabbings and at least one attempted rape.

Here I will briefly recount some of the most atrocious cases of violence. Some of these incidents obviously rise to the level of racial hate crimes.

In Bay Street, Brighton-le-Sands, a young Lebanese Australian woman testified that she saw gangs of young Arab Lebanese men attempt to rape an Australian woman. They approached the woman in her car, opened the door to her vehicle and groped her, saying: “We are going to rape you, you Aussie sluts.”

Linda El-Hassan, 19, testified that she then saw a gunshot fired at the woman’s car. The woman was miraculously left unhurt. The fact that a Lebanese Australian woman testified to the veracity of this incident confirms its unshakable accuracy.

Later on the same night, a 26-year-old white Australian mechanic named Dan Gray was caught up in a racial revenge attack and was almost stabbed to death simply because he was white.

Gray was with a young woman named Amy Walker when they decided to leave the Woolooware Golf Club and return home at around 10 pm.

A group of five or six Arab Lebanese men pulled up alongside them in a car and asked: ‘‘Have you been at Cronulla today?’’

Dan replied by saying: ‘‘Don’t go there.’’

The car doors were flung open. The men shouted, ‘‘Get those Aussie dogs’’ and “Get those f***ing Aussie sluts.”

Gray managed to save Ms Walker before being knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head and stabbed. The gruesome attack only ended when the 10 cm (4 inch) knife snapped off in his back.

Dan was taken to hospital in a serious condition and almost bled out while waiting for ambulances to arrive. The knife severed nerve endings, missing his spine by 20 millimetres and his lung by just a millimetre.

At about the same time, more than fifty carloads of Arab men descended on Maroubra Beach.

Wielding baseball bats and metal bars, they smashed cars along Maroubra Road, leaving in their wake a trail of destruction. Glass littered the streets as almost 100 cars were smashed up.

While this rampage took place, a separate gang of four Arab Lebanese men bashed an Australian man named Jake Schofield, stabbing him twice and hitting him with a piece of concrete before stealing his wallet and keys.

Jake Schofield was simply walking along Hume Road at Cronulla when these thugs pulled up on him and decided to almost kill him simply because he was white. The attack left him with a fractured eye socket and nose. Several ‘‘youths’’ were arrested in relation to this attack but it is unclear whether they ever faced jail time.

Elsewhere, an Australian woman and her flatmate Tim were bashed over the head with a baseball bat, according to testimony heard by ABC Four Corners.

A Christian church was also burned. The Uniting Church in Auburn, a predominantly Tongan congregation, was burned on the night of December 13, and those attending Christmas carols were abused and threatened. The nearby St Thomas’ Anglican Church had windows smashed at about the same time.

Rioters on December 12 spray-painted various anti-white hate messages including ‘‘Aussies to die’’, “Intifada”, “It’s war”, ‘‘Never rest Aussie dog”, “We came in planes, you came by chains u convict dogs”, and “We fear no Ozzy pigs” before continuing to destroy cars and local shops.

Appallingly, very few of the perpetrators of this revenge racial violence were ever adequately punished by the Australian legal system.

The getaway driver for the attack on Dan Gray was arrested and held in jail for nine months.

Yahya Jamal Serhan ultimately pleaded guilty to driving the getaway car for the attack. He was released on time served alongside another assailant who could not be named because he was under 18 at the time of the attack.

The court heard that, although Serhan pleaded guilty, he refused to tell police the identity of the perpetrators. The other assailant equally refused to name the men who attempted to murder Dan Gray.

Yahya Jamal Serhan later told Four Corners in 2008 that he saw the attack as “guerrilla warfare” after years of “us versus them”.

He declined to speak when contacted by Fairfax in 2015, except to say there should be limits to freedom of speech and “freedom to attack’’ Arab Australians.

What of other men who participated in the attacks against Australians? A young Arab Lebanese man was convicted for bashing the two lifeguards in the incident that set off the entire riot. Ali Osman was ultimately given simply 500 hours of community service. The judge who sentenced him was herself of Lebanese descent and harshly condemned him, but the lack of jail time stands out.

Another Lebanese immigrant, Ali Ammar, was arrested and jailed for seven months for stealing and burning an Australian flag from the Brighton-le-Sands Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) club. He ultimately apologised on television and participated in reconciliation efforts.

Where We Stand Today

I don’t believe there has ever been much official reckoning with the fact that hundreds of Arab Lebanese men attempted to carry out extreme racial violence against random white Australians in the aftermath of the Cronulla Riots.

Official memory of the revenge violence - the church burning and mass stabbings - has faded away. Victims like Dan Gray were not so much as even mentioned in passing in the official ABC retrospectives on the violence.

Instead the ABC decided to quote the official Race Discrimination Commissioner Giridharan Sivaraman about how the Cronulla Riots stain all white Australians with the original sin of racism.

He said talking about and acknowledging racism was still difficult in Australia: ‘‘It all stems from a belief that some people are superior to others and some people belong here more than others.’’

But if we are to be serious about confronting racism in Australia, we must acknowledge that it is not something solely perpetrated by white people.

How else can we make sense of the disgusting language of racial supremacy wielded by Bilal Skaf against his Australian victims? How else can we make sense of the fact that hundreds of armed Lebanese men attempted to murder random white Australians as revenge for the Cronulla Riots?

True reconciliation requires real national conversations be had about the level of racial animosity some members of the Lebanese Australian community feel towards white Australians.

Lebanese Australian writer Michael Mohammed Ahmad revealed to the ABC that when he was a teenager at Punchbowl Boys High School in western Sydney, many of his fellow Lebanese students reacted to the September 11 attacks with cheers and celebrations. They mocked the school principal for lowering the flag to half-mast.

Ahmad explained it this way:

“The boys told the principal that their families in the Middle East had been dying for years because of the foreign policies of the United States, but that had never been marked with a lowered flag. So this kind of selective mourning, this kind of hypocrisy, the young men were very good at articulating it. And they took no shame in it, they were like, ‘We’re going to articulate why we’re behaving in this way towards you.’ I try to show both points of view: the point of view of the horrendousness of them celebrating in contrast to the horrors that they experienced to get them to that point.”

I find this almost unbearably bleak.

Ahmad is a sophisticated, highly educated spokesman for this community. He was nominated for NSW Young Person of the Year in 2022; he has been shortlisted for Australia’s most prestigious literary prize, the Miles Franklin. He is not a street thug. He is, in many ways, the model of successful “integration.”

Yet even at this level, the instinct is to intellectualise an essentially brutal friend–enemy distinction: to find a way of framing the celebration of thousands of civilians being murdered as a kind of understandable moral response to Western hypocrisy.

It sits uneasily alongside other public statements that have emerged over the years.

One Lebanese participant in the revenge attacks boasted to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2015: ‘‘They wanted the reply from us, they were goading it. If we didn’t reply, it would have been, like, a step down against our community. We don’t take insults and we made that clear. That’s why I reckon it hasn’t happened again.’’

An ABC News retrospective on the riots quotes an Australian Lebanese community leader who says that Australians have a ‘‘terrible culture.’’ Hassan Awada said: ‘‘I think it’s just simply inherited and a lot of people don’t realise they’ve got it in them.’’

The young law student interviewed by ABC Four Corners, Eiad Diyab, defended the logic of revenge in more abstract terms:

‘‘What I say is the person that instigates the fight is the person to blame the most. If you start the trouble, if you fire the first bullet, that’s the most, that’s the most devastating.’’

I looked him up. He is a lawyer in Sydney now.

Two decades after Cronulla, that is what feels darkest to me. Men who, at the time, instinctively rationalised or defended extreme race-based revenge violence have gone on to build stable, respectable lives in Australia without ever clearly disavowing the worldview that justified it in their own minds.

Listen carefully to the language.

The Four Corners interviewee who wanted to “start a war” to “get revenge.”

The man who told the Herald that not replying to Cronulla would have been “a step down against our community” and that “we don’t take insults and we made that clear.”

The teenage boys cheering 9/11 because, in their eyes, the West had finally tasted what it had supposedly been dishing out for decades.

The community spokesman who tells the ABC that Australians have a “terrible culture” that is “inherited” and hidden inside them.

These are not the words of people who see themselves as sharing a common civic project with the rest of the country. There is a level of hostility and animosity here towards the majority of Australians which is frankly incredibly alarming and disturbing.

True reconciliation requires a proper accounting of these attitudes and the violent actions they inspired in the aftermath of Cronulla. I truly hope that this is possible, for the sake of our country. I truly hope that we can stop horrific violence from taking place again.