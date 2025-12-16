Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal
Bondi Massacre Reveals Jaw-Dropping South-West Sydney ISIS Recruitment Statistics
Unbearable ISIS recruitment rates in South-West Sydney
Dec 16
•
Drew Pavlou
70
12
18
The Hidden History of the Cronulla Riots
Investigating the second wave of anti-Australian revenge violence
Dec 11
•
Drew Pavlou
22
4
5
October 2025
The Canterbury Cathedral Graffiti Is Essentially An Act of Cultural Genocide
‘‘Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire’’ - Gustav Mahler
Oct 11
•
Drew Pavlou
61
36
12
The World After October 7
How one day of horror shattered my political world view forever
Oct 9
•
Drew Pavlou
250
41
66
August 2025
Australia Just Busted A Chinese Spy - And Yes, It's Hecking Racist and Problematic
The Australian Federal Police just arrested a Chinese lady accused of spying for the Chinese Communist Party in exchange for hundreds of thousands of…
Aug 15
•
Drew Pavlou
16
9
2
Jail For A Blank Sign? Australian Anarcho-Tyranny
I face the possibility of prison in Australia on August 6th for the grave crime of holding a blank sign at a silent one-person protest outside the…
Aug 5
•
Drew Pavlou
28
9
13
July 2025
The New Superman Movie is Basically Nazi Agitprop Against Jews
Congrats to Nick Fuentes for his screenwriting debut
Jul 14
•
Drew Pavlou
174
813
55
MAGA Nihilism: J.D. Vance Graveyard Politics
The ''Big Beautiful Bill'' represents Pure MAGA Nihilism
Jul 4
•
Drew Pavlou
31
9
7
June 2025
Debating Alex Jones on Ukraine
Still can’t believe this happened.
Jun 5
•
Drew Pavlou
11
5
1
May 2025
The Aussie Carpenter Who Shot Down The Red Baron
One of Australia's great forgotten war heroes
May 27
•
Drew Pavlou
18
6
5
Ange Postecoglou: Australia's First Revolutionary Anti-Imperialist Hero
Prophet of Australian Dignity
May 22
•
Drew Pavlou
9
2
Albanese: Napoleon From Camperdown
Unfortunately the world-soul appears to at least temporarily reside within the boy from Camperdown
May 20
•
Drew Pavlou
13
6
1
